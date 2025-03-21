The North Korean leader has received the secretary of Russia's security council, Sergey Shoigu

Kim Jong-un has received the secretary of Russia's Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, with both officials vowing to further deepen ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The North Korean leader wished the "Russian people victory."

This June, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to North Korea for the first time since 2000. The talks culminated in the signing of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Among other things, it includes a pledge by Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to assist each other in case of foreign aggression.

Putin also said at the time that "Russia does not rule out the development of military cooperation with the DPRK," given that Western nations are supplying advanced weapons to Ukraine in abundance.

According to a statement released by the Russian Security Council, a delegation led by Shoigu was in Pyongyang on Friday. Russian and North Korean officials exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

The statement noted that the talks took place in a "trusting, friendly" atmosphere, which reflected the course set by Putin and Kim in June.

North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency reported that negotiations between Kim and Shoigu focused on deepening "strategic dialogue between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to safeguard mutual security interests." The outlet quoted the North Korean leader as praising the "vigorous" progress between Pyongyang and Moscow in "politics, economy, and culture."

Kim pledged to "further expand cooperation and coordination with the Russian Federation in accordance with the spirit of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership," as quoted by KCNA.

Concluding the talks, the North Korean leader passed on his greetings to President Vladimir Putin and Russian people, wishing them "victory, prosperity, happiness and peace."

In mid-July, Kim received a Russian military delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko.

The two sides agreed at the time that the North Korean and Russian militaries should work together to "play an important part in defending regional and global peace and international justice," according to KCNA.