Over the past 24 hours, at least seven people were killed in four separate Russian attacks across southern, southeastern, and eastern Ukraine, local Ukrainian authorities reported.

In southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, three people were killed when Russian forces shelled an agricultural enterprise, with local officials confirming they were employees of the company. Two men were killed, and a 65-year-old woman injured, in a rocket strike in Odesa. In the southern Kherson region, a 60-year-old man succumbed to serious injuries from an attack. Meanwhile, in the Kharkiv region, a small settlement was struck by the Tornado-S salvo rocket system. The body of a 72-year-old woman was recovered from the debris, while two others were hospitalized.

Additionally, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems had destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones over seven of its regions overnight. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 10 of the 14 UAVs launched by Russia.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, identified North Korean artillery ammunition supplies to Russia as a major challenge for Ukraine on the battlefield.

Ukraine's energy grid has also faced numerous attacks in recent months, causing widespread power outages. Budanov believes that despite Russia's current offensive on the eastern front, it will seek to conclude the war before 2026, fearing economic fallout from Western sanctions and ongoing mobilization efforts.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky credited the military operation in Russia's Kursk region, initiated in August, with helping secure a prisoner exchange deal between Kyiv and Moscow, involving 206 individuals.

Copyright (c) Novinite.com. Published with permission via Big News Network news agency