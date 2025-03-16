A children's facility could be targeted in an ?inhumane provocation,? the SVR has claimed

Kiev is preparing a false flag operation, in which a children's hospital or kindergarten could be hit by a supposed Russian missile strike, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed.

The "inhumane provocation" is being masterminded by the leaders of Ukrainian intelligence and the military at the advice of "US handlers," the statement said on Monday. The goal is to cause a large number of casualties and publicize the event through the international media, the agency added.

Kiev hopes that its plot will help justify long-range strikes using Western weapons deep inside Russia, the SVR believes. The US would then use the incident to ramp up pressure on Iran and North Korea for supposedly providing ballistic missiles to Russia, the agency said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

(RT.com)