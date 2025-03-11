Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
MANILA, Philippines - In a dramatic move, the International Criminal Court on Tuesday arrested the former president of the Philippines,...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: The United States has withdrawn from the board of a U.N. climate fund designed to help poor countries deal with...
NEW YORK CITY, New York - A student of Columbia University, arrested for protesting against the carnage in Gaza, has been moved out...
LOS ANGELES, California: Los Angeles County, Pasadena, and other public agencies have sued Edison International and its subsidiary,...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump is planning to sign an order to shut...
Already under siege, the heavily-blockaded Gaza Strip, housing more than two million displaced people, as well as the remaining Israeli...
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart is pressuring some Chinese suppliers to cut prices in response to President Donald Trump's imposed U.S....
NEW DELHI, India: The United States is pressing India to lower tariffs and increase defense purchases to secure a stronger bilateral...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, joining a global rout which followed U.S. President Donald Trump not ruling out...
NEW YORK CITY, New York - The global foreign exchange market experienced notable shifts on Monday, influenced by escalating trade tensions...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Energy Department estimates it will take US$20 billion and several years to refill the Strategic Petroleum...
LONDON, U.K.: British Petroleum CEO Murray Auchincloss saw his pay package drop to 5.4 million pounds (US$6.95 million) in 2024, down...