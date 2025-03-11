Tue, 11 Mar 2025

International

Philippines' Duterte detained at request of International Criminal Court
Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrested under ICC orders

MANILA, Philippines - In a dramatic move, the International Criminal Court on Tuesday arrested the former president of the Philippines,...

Latest US pullback from international climate efforts
United States quits board of UN climate damage fund, letter shows

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The United States has withdrawn from the board of a U.N. climate fund designed to help poor countries deal with...

Protests mount over detention of Columbia University student
Jailed Columbia University student moved from NYC to Louisiana

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A student of Columbia University, arrested for protesting against the carnage in  Gaza, has been moved out...

Los Angeles, Pasadena sue Edison over devastating wildfire
LA County, Pasadena, sue Southern California Edison over wildfires

LOS ANGELES, California: Los Angeles County, Pasadena, and other public agencies have sued Edison International and its subsidiary,...

Trump plans executive order to abolish Department of Education
Trump to order Education Department abolished

WASHINGTON, D.C.: According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump is planning to sign an order to shut...

Israel cuts off all electricity to Gaza, impacting Palestinians and hostages
Israel worsens conditions for remaining hostages by cutting power to Gaza

Already under siege, the heavily-blockaded Gaza Strip, housing more than two million displaced people, as well as the remaining Israeli...

Business

Walmart faces pushback as it asks Chinese suppliers to cut prices
Walmart asks China suppliers for price cuts on Trump tariffs

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart is pressuring some Chinese suppliers to cut prices in response to President Donald Trump's imposed U.S....

US urges India to cut tariffs, boost defense buys for more trade
US pushes India to lower tariffs, buy more defense products

NEW DELHI, India: The United States is pressing India to lower tariffs and increase defense purchases to secure a stronger bilateral...

Horror day on Wall Street, Nasdaq loses 4 percent
U.S. stock markets shatter, Dow Jones drops 890 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, joining a global rout which followed U.S. President Donald Trump not ruling out...

U.S. dollar weighed down by tariffs, stock market woes
U.S. dollar has weak start to new week

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The global foreign exchange market experienced notable shifts on Monday, influenced by escalating trade tensions...

US: Refilling oil reserve fully will cost $20 billion, take years
US estimates it will take $20 billion and years to refill oil reserve

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Energy Department estimates it will take US$20 billion and several years to refill the Strategic Petroleum...

BP CEO’s pay drops to 5.4 million pounds in 2024
BP says CEO's pay package fell to 5.4 million pounds in 2024

LONDON, U.K.: British Petroleum CEO Murray Auchincloss saw his pay package drop to 5.4 million pounds (US$6.95 million) in 2024, down...

Movie Review

The Celebration (Festen) [Blu-Ray]