The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles in a northeastern direction on Wednesday, the Republic of Korea (ROK)'s military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches at about 6:50 a.m. from the Kaechon area in South Phyongan Province, north of Pyongyang, and the missiles flew about 400 kilometers. It did not elaborate on the missiles' point of impact.

Source: CGTN