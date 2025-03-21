Fri, 21 Mar 2025

International

US weighs broad travel ban covering dozens of countries
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Trump administration is considering strict new travel restrictions for citizens of dozens of countries, according...

US: Maine violated federal law by allowing transgender girls in sports
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Trump administration announced this week that Maine's education officials violated federal law by allowing transgender...

Some states still under watch for wind and potential tornadoes
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Severe storms and tornadoes continued to threaten parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and several Mid-Atlantic...

United Nations building in Gaza destroyed, 1 dead, 5 injured
As Israeli tanks rolled into Gaza on Wednesday heralding a new ground invasion, a UN building was destroyed in a bombing, killing one...

Massive job cuts at Johns Hopkins as US administration pulls funding
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Johns Hopkins University announced this week that it will cut over 2,000 jobs in the U.S. and other countries. This...

US to revoke more student visas after Columbia arrest
LA MALBAIE, Canada: The United States will likely revoke visas of more students in the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio...

Business

U.S. stock markets on the defensive Thursday
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the defensive Thursday as investors and traders weighed the Fed's policy decision of a day...

US expands LNG infrastructure, boosts capacity by 17.8 Bcfd
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The expansion of U.S. natural gas infrastructure in 2024 significantly boosted the country's ability to transport...

Audi to cut 7,500 jobs in Germany by 2029 in cost-cutting move
BERLIN, Germany: Audi has announced plans to cut up to 7,500 jobs in Germany by 2029 as part of a broader restructuring aimed at reducing...

FAA to propose new rules for expanding drone deliveries
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is...

Wall Street rallies on Federal Resrve decision
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose Wednesday despite the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy,...

Trump repeals $17.75 minimum wage rule for federal contractors
WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump has reversed a Biden-era executive order requiring businesses with federal contracts to pay...

Movie Review

Small Things Like These