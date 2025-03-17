Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
The Voice of America may not live up to its ambitious name for much longer. Michael Abramowitz, the director of VOA, said in a Facebook...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Israel's war on Yemen's Houthis, days after the group said it would resume...
LOMPOC, California: NASA launched a new telescope into space this week to study the origins of the universe and search for hidden water...
AUSTIN/SANTA FE: Texas/New Mexico have reported 28 new measles cases in the past five days, bringing the total to 256 since the outbreak...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that helicopters will be permanently banned from flying near Washington...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The U.S. must accelerate its efforts to develop fusion energy or risk losing its edge to China, Virginia Governor...
DETROIT, Michigan: Volkswagen's decision to scale back production at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant has sparked backlash from the...
STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Spotify set a new milestone in 2024, paying out US$10 billion in royalties—the highest annual payout to the music...
NEW DELHI, India: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has decided against manufacturing electric vehicles at Tata Motors' upcoming $1 billion factory...
LONDON, U.K.: Virgin Group is seeking to raise $900 million to fund its plan to launch cross-channel rail services, positioning itself...
SEATTLE, Washington: Boeing saw a significant increase in aircraft deliveries in February, reporting 44 planes delivered compared to...
DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines will start charging passengers for checked bags, ending a long-standing policy that set it apart...