International

China hits Canadian agriculture with tariffs in trade retaliation
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

BEIJING, China: China has announced new tariffs on Canadian agricultural and food products in retaliation for Canada's recent duties...

One dead, three injured as RV flips in Texas storm
Severe Texas storm flips an RV, killing 1 and injuring a family

ENNIS, Texas: A man died, and three of his family members were injured when their RV flipped several times during a strong storm at...

Man not the product of evolution, world-acclaimed naturalist argued
How Dr James Bell Pettigrew became spellbound about spirals

One halcyon spring day in 1903, the 69-year-old anatomist and naturalist Dr. James Bell Pettigrew sat at the top of a sloping street...

Fighter jets intercept plane near Trump’s Florida home
USAF jets intercept aircraft flying in restricted zone near Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Air Force fighter jets have stopped a civilian plane that entered restricted airspace near Donald Trump's...

US farmers face bankruptcy, economic uncertainty due to USDA freeze
Farmers put plans, investments on hold under USDA spending freeze

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, D.C.: Farmers and food groups across the U.S. are laying off workers, stopping investments, and struggling to get...

South Dakota law blocks eminent domain for carbon pipelines
South Dakota law raises queries on future of massive Midwest pipeline

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota: A new South Dakota law banning the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines has cast doubt on...

Business

Volkswagen to slash 1,600 jobs at Cariad by year-end
Volkswagen to lay off 1,600 staff at Cariad software unit

BERLIN, Germany: Volkswagen is set to cut 1,600 jobs at its Cariad software division by the end of the year, affecting nearly 30 percent...

Travel to and from Israel to be boosted by terminal reopening
israel's Ben Gurion International Airport to resume full operations

The principal terminal, Terminal 1, at Israel's largest airport will reopen at the end of this month, having largely been closed since...

Tech stocks lead renewed selling on Wall Street
Dow Jones drops for fourth day in row, loses 537 points

NEW YORK, New York - The knee-jerk introduction of trade tariffs by President Donald Trump continues to rattle markets with all the...

Ford to invest up to $4.8 billion to revive struggling German unit
Ford to inject $4.8 billion to shore up cash-strapped German unit

FRANKFURT, Germany: Ford announced this week that it will inject up to $4.8 billion into its struggling German unit to stabilize its...

Boeing links worker bonuses to company-wide performance
Boeing ties employee incentive plan to company-wide performance

SEATTLE, Washington: Boeing has revamped its employee incentive plan, tying annual bonuses for more than 100,000 workers to overall...

US, Canadian farmers face rising fertilizer costs amid trade tensions
US, Canadian farmers face soaring fertilizer prices amid Trump tariffs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Farmers in the U.S. and Canada are bracing for soaring fertilizer prices as trade tensions escalate between the...

