Fri, 14 Mar 2025

Fighter jets intercept plane near Trump’s Florida home
USAF jets intercept aircraft flying in restricted zone near Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Air Force fighter jets have stopped a civilian plane that entered restricted airspace near Donald Trump's...

US farmers face bankruptcy, economic uncertainty due to USDA freeze
Farmers put plans, investments on hold under USDA spending freeze

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, D.C.: Farmers and food groups across the U.S. are laying off workers, stopping investments, and struggling to get...

South Dakota law blocks eminent domain for carbon pipelines
South Dakota law raises queries on future of massive Midwest pipeline

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota: A new South Dakota law banning the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines has cast doubt on...

US intelligence agency orders DEIA officials to resign or face firing
Diversity dismissals begin at top US intelligence agency, lawyer says

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Officials working on diversity and inclusion programs at the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence...

CDC study follows measles outbreak amid declining vaccination rates
US CDC plans study into vaccines and autism, sources say

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning an extensive study on possible links between...

US weather agency faces big layoffs under Trump’s civil service cuts
US weather agency plans to fire 1,000 in second round of cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. weather agency, NOAA, plans to lay off 1,029 workers following 1,300 job cuts earlier this year. This...

Tech stocks lead renewed selling on Wall Street
Dow Jones drops for fourth day in row, loses 537 points

NEW YORK, New York - The knee-jerk introduction of trade tariffs by President Donald Trump continues to rattle markets with all the...

Ford to invest up to $4.8 billion to revive struggling German unit
Ford to inject $4.8 billion to shore up cash-strapped German unit

FRANKFURT, Germany: Ford announced this week that it will inject up to $4.8 billion into its struggling German unit to stabilize its...

Boeing links worker bonuses to company-wide performance
Boeing ties employee incentive plan to company-wide performance

SEATTLE, Washington: Boeing has revamped its employee incentive plan, tying annual bonuses for more than 100,000 workers to overall...

US, Canadian farmers face rising fertilizer costs amid trade tensions
US, Canadian farmers face soaring fertilizer prices amid Trump tariffs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Farmers in the U.S. and Canada are bracing for soaring fertilizer prices as trade tensions escalate between the...

U.S. stocks stabilize after relentless losses
Strong gain by Nasdaq Composite helps stem Wall Street carnage

NEW YORK, New York - A slightly lower-than-expected CPI reading for February helped U.S. stocks to stabilize after some relentless...

New York office market rebounds as big investors hunt for deals
NYC workers' return to office ignites hopes in real estate market

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York's office market is showing signs of a comeback as major investors, including Blackstone, scout for...

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]