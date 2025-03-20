Pyongyang has been launching garbage-laden inflatables in response to ones carrying propaganda from the South

A trash-carrying balloon landed in the parking lot of the Seoul government complex on Friday, South Korean authorities have confirmed.

The inflatable was found near the main entrance of the compound. The incident triggered a substantial emergency response, with firefighters and police cordoning off the area.

The balloon was examined by the military for hazardous materials and safely removed from the site.

The balloon turned out to contain assorted household garbage, including a piece of green plastic showing an address in Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.

The inflatable is believed to have originated from the latest batch of trash balloons sent by Pyongyang into South Korea on Wednesday. The batch contained mostly paper and plastic waste, with no hazardous materials discovered.

North Korea has repeatedly sent over inflatables carrying assorted trash, including fecal matter, in response to balloons laden with propaganda leaflets coming from the South.

Friday's incident is the second time the Seoul government complex has been hit by such a balloon. Back in May, early into the trash balloon campaign, a foul inflatable was recovered from the roof of the complex. In June, another one was found on the premises of South Korea's presidential office.