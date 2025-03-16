RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western military aid to Kyiv, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Latest Developments At A Glance As he prepares to deliver a landmark address at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for decisive U.S. moves to bring closer the end of Moscow's war of aggression against his country. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 66 of the 81 drones launched by Russia at 8 regions on September 24, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, adding that Moscow also used four missiles during the early morning attack. Russia launched late-night air strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, damaging several high-rise apartment blocks and leaving at least 13 civilians wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, Ukrainian officials said on September 23. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a Pennsylvania arms plant producing munitions critical for his country's war effort ahead of meetings this week with President Joe Biden and other world leaders. Moscow will not participate in a second peace summit planned by Ukraine for later this year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on September 21. Kyiv's allies have increased military support for Ukraine this month, Zelenskiy has said, after the European Union pledged a new $39 billion loan for the country's recovery. The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a new loan of up to $39 billion backed by frozen Russian assets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in Kyiv on September 20, calling it 'another major EU contribution to Ukraine's recovery.' Ukraine's Kursk Incursion: Interactive Updating Map RFE/RL Meets Shocked Russian Civilians In Town Captured By Ukrainian Forces

Residents of the Russian border town of Sudzha appeared shocked and disorientated at its capture by Ukrainian forces, in interviews with an RFE/RL reporter during a media tour organized by Ukrainian authorities on August 20. Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border attack into Russia in early August and now holds a swath of territory. Video report by Roman Pahulych, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Ray Furlong

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Republished with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Washington DC 20036