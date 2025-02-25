Tue, 25 Feb 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Mississippi judge tells newspaper to drop editorial criticizing mayor
Mississippi judge orders newspaper to remove editorial

CLARKSDALE, Mississippi: A judge in Mississippi has ordered a newspaper to take down an editorial that criticized the mayor and city...

Israel accused of criminalizing defense of human rights
Israel cracking down on human rights organizations

JERUSALEM, Israel - Two bills that have passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset have raised concerns among civil society groups...

Italy probes BYD, Stellantis, Tesla, and VW over EV performance claims
Italy investigates Stellantis, Tesla, VW, BYD over EV consumer info

MILAN, Italy: Italy's competition authority has launched an investigation into four major automakers—BYD, Stellantis, Tesla, and Volkswagen—over...

US military ordered to identify $50 billion in cuts for 2026 budget
Pentagon plans $50 billion in budget cuts for US defense priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that it has asked the military to find ways to cut about $50 billion from the 2026 budget....

Hawaii State Capitol renovation could cost $100 million
Hawaii state Capitol could be closed for years to fix infrastructure

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The Hawaii State Capitol needs significant repairs, which will cost between US$50 million and $100 million and could...

US Border Patrol arrested 29,000 migrants on Mexican border in January
Border Patrol held 29,000 illegals crossing Mexico border in January

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Border Patrol arrested 29,000 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January, the agency...

Business

Section
Reuters survey: Bank of Japan likely to hike rates to 0.75% in Q3
BOJ to raise rates once more this year to 0.75%, most likely in Q3

TOKYO, Japan: The Bank of Japan is expected to raise interest rates at least once more this year, likely in the third quarter, bringing...

Nasdaq Composite plummets 237 points as U.S. investors fret
Profit-takers hit Wall Street but Dow Jones adds 33 points

NEW YORK, New York -  U.S. stock markets closed lower on Monday, with the major indexes showing mixed performances as investors digested...

Airbus targets 820 jet deliveries in 2025, delays A350 freighter
Airbus sees 820 jet deliveries in 2025, unveils new charges

BLAGNAC, France: Airbus has set a target of delivering around 820 commercial jets in 2025, marking a seven percent increase from the...

Google plans first retail stores outside US, eyes India launch
Google zeroing in on sites in India for first retail stores outside US

NEW DELHI, India: Google is preparing to open its first physical retail stores outside the U.S., with locations in India likely to...

1 in 5 Americans stock up amid concerns over Trump’s tariffs
US consumers rush to buy as Trump tariffs fuel stockpiling: Report

WASHINGTON, D.C.: One in five Americans say they are buying more than usual because they are worried about President Donald Trump's...

Chipotle Mexican Grill boosts hiring ahead of busy burrito season rush
Chipotle Mexican Grill to hire 20,000 workers for 'burrito season'

NEWPORT BEACH, California: Chipotle Mexican Grill is ramping up hiring efforts ahead of its busiest time of the year, known as burrito...

Movie Review

Movie Review
They Live by Night [Blu-Ray]