Latest Developments At A Glance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on September 25 that he has received reports saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to attack nuclear power plants and infrastructure in Ukraine with the goal of disconnecting the plants from the power grid. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 25 that a conventional attack on Russia by any country that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack. Air-defense systems shot down 28 drones and four missiles launched by Russia at 10 Ukrainian regions early on September 25, Ukraine's air force said in a statement on Telegram. Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on September 24 that Russia can only be 'forced' into peace, and denounced Iran and North Korea as 'accomplices' who have helped Moscow by providing weapons it has used in attacks on Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a blunt message to the UN General Assembly on September 24, telling the gathering that Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had 'failed at its core aim,' and he urged members of the world body meeting to continue supporting Kyiv. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 66 of the 81 drones launched by Russia at eight regions on September 24, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, adding that Moscow also used four missiles during the early morning attack. Russia launched late-night air strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, damaging several high-rise apartment blocks and leaving at least 13 civilians wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, Ukrainian officials said on September 23. Ukraine's Kursk Incursion: Interactive Updating Map What Do Ukrainians Expect From Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan'?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to present his plan for victory in the war against Russia to U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the United States this week. On September 19, RFE/RL asked people in two Ukrainian cities what they think the path to peace might look like. Report by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Republished with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Washington DC 20036