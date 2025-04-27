Sun, 27 Apr 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Trump and Zelenskyy meet in private at Pope Francis funeral
Trump says Putin may not want to stop war with Ukraine

THE VATICAN - U.S. President Donald Trump met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican...

Kennedy and Makary say FDA will phase out synthetic food dyes
US to phase out many synthetic food dyes, Kennedy and FDA head say

WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said they plan to remove artificial...

Trade talks to target India’s digital market rules
US to push India for major e-commerce reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States plans to press India for sweeping changes to its e-commerce policies as part of negotiations aimed...

UK and New Zealand to boost defence ties
Britain and New Zealand to step up military ties as leaders meet

LONDON, U.K.: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon decided to strengthen their countries'...

US FDA halts dairy testing program due to staff shortage
US FDA suspends milk quality tests amid workforce cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is stopping a quality control program that tests milk and other dairy...

Delta plane catches fire at Orlando airport, passengers evacuated
Delta plane suffers engine fire in Orlando, forcing evacuation

WASHINGTON, D.C. A Delta Air Lines plane with nearly 300 people on board had an engine fire after leaving the gate at Orlando International...

Business

Section
Toyota’s Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso near merger deal
Toyota, Daimler near merger of truck units

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota's Hino Motors and Daimler Truck's Mitsubishi Fuso are edging closer to a long-awaited merger of their truck operations,...

Trade talks to target India’s digital market rules
US to push India for major e-commerce reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States plans to press India for sweeping changes to its e-commerce policies as part of negotiations aimed...

China’s automobile exports jump 16% in early 2024
China's Q1 automobile exports up 16% y/y, industry official says

BEIJING, China: China's automobile exports rose sharply in the first quarter of 2024, with 1.54 million vehicles shipped abroad, marking...

Beijing BBQ spot drops US beef over high tariffs
US beef off menu as trade war hits China's American-style restaurants

BEIJING, China: At Home Plate BBQ in Beijing, the iconic Texan brisket is about to get a new passport. The restaurant, known for its...

Dow Jones edges up 20 points, Nasdaq Composite adds 217 points
U.S. stock markets finish with daily, weekly gains

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were largely higher on Friday with all the indices notching up daily and weekly gains. Steadying the markets...

Secondhand stores may thrive despite Trump's tariff war
Second hand clothes sellers prepare to benefit from tariffs

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Stores that sell secondhand clothes, shoes, and accessories might actually benefit from President Trump's...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World