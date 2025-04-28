Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A nuclear power plant in Michigan is hoping to become the first in the U.S. to restart after being permanently shut...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is taking steps to stop collisions between helicopters...
THE VATICAN - U.S. President Donald Trump met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said they plan to remove artificial...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States plans to press India for sweeping changes to its e-commerce policies as part of negotiations aimed...
LONDON, U.K.: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon decided to strengthen their countries'...
Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific Airways is preparing for a slowdown in air cargo traffic between China and the United States as new trade...
SHANGHAI, China: Nissan is making a fresh push to regain its footing in China with a US$1.4 billion investment and a pledge to speed...
TOKYO, Japan: Toyota's Hino Motors and Daimler Truck's Mitsubishi Fuso are edging closer to a long-awaited merger of their truck operations,...
BEIJING, China: China's automobile exports rose sharply in the first quarter of 2024, with 1.54 million vehicles shipped abroad, marking...
BEIJING, China: At Home Plate BBQ in Beijing, the iconic Texan brisket is about to get a new passport. The restaurant, known for its...