Mon, 28 Apr 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Michigan nuclear plant gets federal funds for historic restart
US disburses part of loan to Michigan nuclear power plant for restart

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A nuclear power plant in Michigan is hoping to become the first in the U.S. to restart after being permanently shut...

FAA acts to prevent midair collisions near Las Vegas airport
US FAA acts to prevent helicopter incidents near Las Vegas airport

WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is taking steps to stop collisions between helicopters...

Trump and Zelenskyy meet in private at Pope Francis funeral
Trump says Putin may not want to stop war with Ukraine

THE VATICAN - U.S. President Donald Trump met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican...

Kennedy and Makary say FDA will phase out synthetic food dyes
US to phase out many synthetic food dyes, Kennedy and FDA head say

WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said they plan to remove artificial...

Trade talks to target India’s digital market rules
US to push India for major e-commerce reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States plans to press India for sweeping changes to its e-commerce policies as part of negotiations aimed...

UK and New Zealand to boost defence ties
Britain and New Zealand to step up military ties as leaders meet

LONDON, U.K.: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon decided to strengthen their countries'...

Business

Section
Cathay Pacific braces for cargo slowdown amid China-US trade tensions
Cathay Pacific sees lower US-China cargo demand from tariffs impact

Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific Airways is preparing for a slowdown in air cargo traffic between China and the United States as new trade...

Nissan accelerates strategy in China to compete with global rivals
Nissan commits $1.4 billion to China in bold bid for market share

SHANGHAI, China: Nissan is making a fresh push to regain its footing in China with a US$1.4 billion investment and a pledge to speed...

Toyota’s Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso near merger deal
Toyota, Daimler near merger of truck units

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota's Hino Motors and Daimler Truck's Mitsubishi Fuso are edging closer to a long-awaited merger of their truck operations,...

Trade talks to target India’s digital market rules
US to push India for major e-commerce reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States plans to press India for sweeping changes to its e-commerce policies as part of negotiations aimed...

China’s automobile exports jump 16% in early 2024
China's Q1 automobile exports up 16% y/y, industry official says

BEIJING, China: China's automobile exports rose sharply in the first quarter of 2024, with 1.54 million vehicles shipped abroad, marking...

Beijing BBQ spot drops US beef over high tariffs
US beef off menu as trade war hits China's American-style restaurants

BEIJING, China: At Home Plate BBQ in Beijing, the iconic Texan brisket is about to get a new passport. The restaurant, known for its...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Split