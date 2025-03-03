Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SEOUL, South Korea: For the first time in nine years, South Korea recorded a rise in births, offering a rare positive sign in the country's...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Nearly 87,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12 months ending September 2024, a 24 percent drop from the...
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey: More than 45,000 U.S. dockworkers have approved a new six-year contract, securing higher wages and preventing...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A Missouri woman admitted to a scheme to cheat Elvis Presley's family out of millions and take control of Graceland,...
ANSEONG, South Korea: A tragic accident at a highway construction site in Anseong, South Korea, claimed the lives of at least four...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwanese authorities are probing a Chinese-crewed cargo ship suspected of damaging an undersea communications cable...
LONDON, U.K.: The UK government has tentatively approved the expansion of Gatwick Airport, paving the way for a second runway, drawing...
ROME, Italy: U.S. authorities have accused North Korean-backed hackers of stealing US$1.5 billion in cryptocurrency from Dubai-based...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong is set to cut 10,000 civil service jobs and freeze public sector salaries as part of a cost-cutting initiative...
BEIJING, China: Alibaba has made its video- and image-generating AI model, Wan 2.1, publicly available, marking a significant step...
BERLIN, Germany: Consumer sentiment in Germany has taken an unexpected turn for the worse heading into March despite forecasts predicting...
CAPE TOWN, South Africa: An international summit on global poverty faced setbacks this week as key finance leaders skipped the G20...