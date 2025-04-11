Fri, 11 Apr 2025

International

Mississippi and Kentucky move toward ending income tax
Two southern states on path to end income tax on wages, salaries

FRANKFORT/JACKSON: It is been about 45 years since a U.S. state last got rid of its income tax on wages and salaries. But now, Mississippi...

Electric utilities feel the heat as AI needs soar
AI boom strains US power grid with surging demand

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As artificial intelligence drives soaring demand for data processing, electric utilities across the United...

Deadly storms flood Kentucky, pose threat to lives, homes
Swollen rivers flooding towns in US South after prolonged deluge

FRANKFORT, Kentucky: Heavy rain over several days caused rivers to overflow across Kentucky, flooding homes and threatening a famous...

Ukraine, US resume talks on critical minerals deal
Ukraine aims to 'align' with US on minerals deal in talks this week

KYIV, Ukraine: Talks between Ukraine and the United States over a critical minerals agreement are set to continue this week, as officials...

SpaceX, ULA, Blue Origin win $13.5 billion in space force contracts
SpaceX, ULA, Blue Origin clinch Pentagon launch contracts

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) won U.S. military contracts worth US$13.5...

IRS begins major layoffs, civil rights office hit first
IRS starts laying off 20,000 workers, eliminates civil rights office

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began laying off workers late last week, according to an email sent to staff,...

Business

Hollywood pushes for more tax breaks to keep productions in LA
Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, California: Over the weekend, hundreds of Hollywood workers, including crew members, producers, and actors, asked California...

EU official warns of harsh impact from new US tariffs
EU: Trump tariffs could slow euro growth by up to 1 percentage point

ATHENS, Greece: As Europe braces for the economic fallout of new U.S. tariffs, a top eurozone official has warned the consequences...

Soaring prices squeeze Bolivian families amid 20-year inflation high
Bolivians tighten belts as new inflation reality bites

LA PAZ, Bolivia: Rising prices are changing daily life for Bolivians, forcing families to cut back as inflation hits its highest levels...

Nasdaq Composite surges more than 12% as Trump agrees he misfired
Extraordinary gains on Wall Street as Trump backflips on tariffs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared back to life on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump back flipped on his recently announced...

Texas probes WK Kellogg over ‘healthy’ label claims
Texas opens probe into WK Kellogg over health claims

AUSTIN, Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton announced over the weekend that the state has launched an investigation into a company,...

Jaguar Land Rover halts US exports amid new tariffs
UK's Jaguar Land Rover to pause shipments to US over tariffs

LONDON, U.K.: Jaguar Land Rover has become one of the first major carmakers to pause exports to the United States in response to the...

Lost Highway (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]