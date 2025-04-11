Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
FRANKFORT/JACKSON: It is been about 45 years since a U.S. state last got rid of its income tax on wages and salaries. But now, Mississippi...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: As artificial intelligence drives soaring demand for data processing, electric utilities across the United...
FRANKFORT, Kentucky: Heavy rain over several days caused rivers to overflow across Kentucky, flooding homes and threatening a famous...
KYIV, Ukraine: Talks between Ukraine and the United States over a critical minerals agreement are set to continue this week, as officials...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) won U.S. military contracts worth US$13.5...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began laying off workers late last week, according to an email sent to staff,...
LOS ANGELES, California: Over the weekend, hundreds of Hollywood workers, including crew members, producers, and actors, asked California...
ATHENS, Greece: As Europe braces for the economic fallout of new U.S. tariffs, a top eurozone official has warned the consequences...
LA PAZ, Bolivia: Rising prices are changing daily life for Bolivians, forcing families to cut back as inflation hits its highest levels...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared back to life on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump back flipped on his recently announced...
AUSTIN, Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton announced over the weekend that the state has launched an investigation into a company,...
LONDON, U.K.: Jaguar Land Rover has become one of the first major carmakers to pause exports to the United States in response to the...