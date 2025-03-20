SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will further coordinate efforts in the coming year to cope with current threats and challenges, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

Putin made the remarks earlier this month in a new year's message to Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

Noting that their talks in Pyongyang this June have raised bilateral relations to a new level, Putin said in the message that the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides, which was signed based on the outcomes of their talks, provided conditions for a fundamental expansion of beneficial bilateral cooperation in all major fields, said the KCNA report.

In the coming year, the two sides will continue their joint work to implement this historic treaty and further coordinate efforts to cope with the threats and challenges of the current times, said Putin.

On June 19, the two leaders signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following their talks in Pyongyang. The treaty came into force on Dec. 4 after the ratification instruments of the treaty were exchanged in Moscow.