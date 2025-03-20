Thu, 20 Mar 2025

Boeing under fire as US officials demand stricter oversight
US official: Boeing lost trust of Americans, needs strict oversight

WASHINGTON, D.C./SEATTLE: Boeing is facing mounting scrutiny after a series of safety lapses and manufacturing issues, with U.S. Transportation...

Bird flu vaccines could curb outbreaks, but export fears stall plans
Vaccinating poultry could help cut egg prices, but US still hesitant

OMAHA, Nebraska: Vaccines could help stop bird flu and prevent the mass killing of chickens, which has driven egg prices up to nearly...

Israel resumes war on Gazan Strip
Israel breaks ceasefire, launches explosive attacks on Gaza

In spectacular fashion, Israel has upended peace talks and brought to a dramatic end the ceasefire that had paused 15-months of carnage...

45 universities under probe by Trump administration for race policies
Trump administration probes 45 universities on race policies

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Department of Education is investigating 45 universities for possible violations of civil rights laws. ...

Gold surges past $3,000 amid global uncertainty
Gold vaults $3,000 in rush for safety from market, political worries

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Gold prices have shattered the US$3,000 per ounce barrier for the first time, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions...

Trump administration pushes food firms to drop artificial dyes
RFK Jr. tells US food companies to ban artificial dyes

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Trump administration is pressuring major food companies to remove artificial dyes from their products,...

Business

Section
UBS CEO Ermotti to earn $17 million in 2024, report says
UBS CEO Ermotti to get $17 million paycheck for 2024, Blick reports

FRANKFURT, Germany: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti will receive a pay package of just over 15 million Swiss francs (US$17 million) for 2024,...

France calls for talks as EU bourbon tariffs backfire
French PM says EU tariff on American bourbon probably mistaken

PARIS, France: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou acknowledged over the weekend that the European Union may have miscalculated by...

U.S. stock markets slide, Dow Jones drops 260 points
Sellers return to Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite drops 305 points

NEW YORK, New York - Sellers took charge again on Wall Street Tuesday as the brief rebound that took place on Monday petered out. Stocks...

Expansion of Montana coal mine approved by US
US approves expansion of Montana coal mine

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Trump administration has approved a plan to expand a coal mine in Montana and keep it running for 16 more years,...

Tampa Bay Rays pull out of ballpark project over costs, delays
Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from $1.3 billion St. Petersburg ballpark

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: The Tampa Bay Rays have decided not to move forward with a $1.3 billion plan to build a new stadium next to...

Vietnam, US sign energy and minerals deals amid trade talks
US, Vietnam firms sign deals on energy and minerals

HANOI, Vietnam: As Vietnam seeks to strengthen trade ties and avoid potential U.S. tariffs, companies from both countries signed agreements...

Canoa: A Shameful Memory [Blu-ray]