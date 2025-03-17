SEOUL -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will further coordinate efforts in the coming year to cope with current threats and challenges, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday. (Russia-DPRK-Coordination)

KIEV -- The Netherlands is planning to provide an additional 6 billion euros (some 6.24 billion U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout has said.

Over the past three years, the Netherlands has delivered 3.8 billion euros (about 3.96 billion dollars) in defense support for Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air defense systems, armored vehicles and artillery, Dorhout said, cited by the Ukrinform news agency on Thursday. (Netherlands-Ukraine-Military Aid)

PANAMA CITY -- Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday reiterated the country's sovereignty over the Panama Canal in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to take control of the canal.

"The Panama Canal belongs to Panama, to the Panamanians, after the struggle of generations that began on the very day the Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty was signed" for the construction of the interoceanic route in 1903, Mulino said in reply to a question put by Xinhua during his weekly press conference. (Panama-U.S.-Canal)

LA PAZ -- The Bolivian government will arrest former President Evo Morales in due time, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We have to wait for the right moment. The action will be taken, and the arrest warrant will be complied without putting the lives of innocent people at risk," said Gustavo Torrico, deputy minister of coordination and government management. (Bolivia-Former President-Arrest).