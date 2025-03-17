Pyongyang sees tourism as key to economic growth and cultural development

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has urged the country to capitalize on its "rich and diverse" tourism assets, describing the sector as essential for regional rejuvenation and economic progress.

During a recent visit to the Kalma coastal tourist area, Kim praised the nation's natural beauty and cultural heritage, saying it was "envied by the world," and was central to his vision for growth, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

"Our country has rich and diverse tourist resources... along with its political stability, institutional advantages, and material and economic conditions essential for the development of the tourist industry," Kim was quoted as saying.

He said a vibrant tourism sector could "open up a new realm of socialist cultural construction" and "promote regional rejuvenation and national economic growth."

The Kalma coastal tourist zone, located on the East Sea's Kalma Peninsula, has emerged as a centerpiece of this vision. Scheduled to open in June 2025, the zone features a variety of modern facilities, including hotels, entertainment complexes, and service centers. Kim reportedly expressed "great satisfaction" with the area's development, saying its infrastructure was suitable for hosting state-level political and cultural events.

During his visit, the president called for the development of additional tourism routes, such as linking the Mt. Kumgang tourist area with the Kalma zone. He also suggested promoting mountaineering tourism in the Samjiyon area and prioritizing the protection of natural resources.

To further advance the sector, Kim outlined specific measures, including conducting scientific surveys of tourist resources, setting legal standards for tourism development, and producing diverse souvenirs to attract visitors.

Kim expressed confidence in North Korea's potential to establish the Kalma zone as a world-class destination for both domestic and international visitors.

Foreign tourism in North Korea has begun to show signs of recovery. On February 9, a group of 100 Russian tourists arrived in Pyongyang, marking the first such visit since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, the Russian Embassy in North Korea reported at the time. While official statistics are scarce, pre-pandemic estimates suggested that North Korea welcomes around 100,000 foreign tourists annually, with most visitors coming from China.

North Korea is one of the world's most regulated travel destinations, with strict entry requirements for foreigners. Visitors must secure a visa in advance through a North Korean embassy or an authorized travel agency, as independent travel is not allowed. Tourists are only permitted to join organized tours and are accompanied by government-appointed guides throughout their stay. While the process is manageable with the help of specialized agencies, it remains highly controlled.