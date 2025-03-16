The North Korean leader has accused Washington of building a "military bloc for aggression" in Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster the country's defenses and "aggressively" pursue the "toughest anti-US counteraction" to date, in a speech delivered less than a month before US President-elect Donald Trump is slated to take office.

Speaking at a meeting of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party on Friday, Kim described the US as "the most reactionary state," adding that it "regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy," KCNA news agency reported.

Kim went on to describe the US alliance with Japan and South Korea as "a nuclear military bloc for aggression," and South Korea as "an out-and-out anti-communist outpost of the US."

He concluded by calling for "the toughest anti-US counteraction to be launched aggressively by [North Korea] for its long-term national interests and security."

Kim and Trump had a contentious relationship at the start of the latter's first term in office, with the pair regularly exchanging personal insults and nuclear threats. These included the then-president's warning that he would attack Pyongyang with "fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

The two leaders eventually put their bellicose rhetoric aside and held a series of face-to-face meetings. Although no lasting agreements emerged from these summits, both the US and North Korea temporarily scaled back their military exercises, and Pyongyang reduced the frequency of its ballistic missile tests until President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

Kim's military has test-fired more than 100 ballistic and cruise missiles since 2022, including one in September fitted with what KCNA described as a "super-large" 4.5-ton warhead. A month later, commanders in Pyongyang reportedly ordered frontline artillery units to "get fully ready to open fire" on Seoul after South Korean drones dropped propaganda leaflets over the North Korean capital.

The US and South Korea have also increased the scale and frequency of their military drills since 2022, with the most recent exercises in November involving an American aircraft carrier and South Korean and Japanese fighter jets.

Pyongyang condemned the exercises, calling them "provocative war drills for aggression."