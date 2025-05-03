Xinhua
02 Jan 2025, 13:21 GMT+10
XINHUA PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2024: SPORTS NEWS (Part 1)
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Australian Labor Party has been swept to victory for a second term after defeating the Coalition in an...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. State Department has started a second round of its deferred resignation program, according to an internal...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump said this week that some fraud cases had been reported to the Justice Department based...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: This week, the Trump administration has approved an emergency rule that allows gas stations across the U.S....
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Major automobile companies want Congress to stop California's plan to ban the sale of gas-only cars by 2035—a rule...
Drones have struck a ship on a mission to highlight the halting of humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip, triggering a fire....
WASHINGTON, D.C.: General Motors is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles globally over a defect linked to its 6.2L V8 engines, the...
ATLANTA, Georgia: United Parcel Service is cutting 20,000 jobs and closing dozens of facilities, marking one of its biggest shakeups...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan's biggest power company, JERA, says it might buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska. This comes as Japanese...
NEW YORK, New York - A better-than-expected jobs report boosted U.S. stock markets Friday. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased...
TOKYO, Japan: Toyota Motor is weighing a potential investment in a primary buyout of one of its key suppliers, Toyota Industries, the...
LONDON, U.K.: Britons' outlook on the economy has hit an all-time low, with public confidence plunging to its weakest point since records...