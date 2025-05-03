An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 21, 2024 shows villagers playing during a football match on a simply equipped field in Mali Village of Lhorong County in Qamdo City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Mali Village is surrounded by mountains with an average altitude of 3,700 meters. To provide a flat football field for children, all of local villagers participated in the field renovation work. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)