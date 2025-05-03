Sat, 03 May 2025

International

Anthony Albanese returned as Australian prime minister
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Australian Labor Party has been swept to victory for a second term after defeating the Coalition in an...

State Department launches second round of deferred resignations
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. State Department has started a second round of its deferred resignation program, according to an internal...

Trump says fraud cases referred to DOJ from Musk-led DOGE
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump said this week that some fraud cases had been reported to the Justice Department based...

Trump administration approves summer sales of E15 fuel
NEW YORK CITY, New York: This week, the Trump administration has approved an emergency rule that allows gas stations across the U.S....

Automakers urge Congress to block California gas car ban
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Major automobile companies want Congress to stop California's plan to ban the sale of gas-only cars by 2035—a rule...

Israel blamed for drone strike on Gaza protest ship
Drones have struck a ship on a mission  to highlight the halting of humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip, triggering a fire....

Business

GM recalls 720,000 vehicles over V8 engine defect
WASHINGTON, D.C.: General Motors is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles globally over a defect linked to its 6.2L V8 engines, the...

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs, close facilities amid Amazon slowdown
ATLANTA, Georgia: United Parcel Service is cutting 20,000 jobs and closing dozens of facilities, marking one of its biggest shakeups...

JERA to consider Alaska as a potential LNG supplier
TOKYO, Japan: Japan's biggest power company, JERA, says it might buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska. This comes as Japanese...

U.S. stocks bounce higher on non-farm payrolls data
NEW YORK, New York - A better-than-expected jobs report boosted U.S. stock markets Friday.  Total nonfarm payroll employment increased...

Toyota considers major buyout of key supplier Toyota Industries
TOKYO, Japan: Toyota Motor is weighing a potential investment in a primary buyout of one of its key suppliers, Toyota Industries, the...

UK economic confidence plunges to record low, Ipsos poll reveals
LONDON, U.K.: Britons' outlook on the economy has hit an all-time low, with public confidence plunging to its weakest point since records...

Movie Review

Five Fingers for Marseilles