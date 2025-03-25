SEOUL, March 25 (Xinhua) -- In response to a recent tripartite naval drill by the United States, Japan and South Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary Tuesday that the naval drill "further aggravated the serious political and military situation in the region."

Coinciding with the Freedom Shield military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea from March 10 to 20, the U.S.-Japan-S. Korea naval drill was held simultaneously in the waters off Jeju Island from March 17 to 20, involving warships from the three nations, including the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

The drill "revealed their sinister intention to block even the normal maritime transport of sovereign states in the region by force," the commentary said.

The present U.S. government is continuing its hostile policy toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the KCNA said, adding that the DPRK will accelerate and redouble its efforts to defend its national security and the regional peace.

The U.S. "doctrine of strength-almighty" will never work in the security domain of the DPRK, and any provocation from enemy states would face overwhelming and decisive counteraction from the DPRK, it said.