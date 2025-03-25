Tue, 25 Mar 2025



Delta crash-landing probe finds dangerous descent before touchdown
TORONTO, Canada: An initial investigation into last month's dramatic Delta Air Lines crash-landing in Toronto has revealed that the...

New York court blocks law allowing over 800,000 non-citizens to vote
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York State's highest court has struck down a law this week that would have allowed over 800,000 legal...

40 times more people killed in Gaza than in the 7 October attack
The death toll in Gaza on the weekend has passed 50,000, local health authorities have reported. What started the carnage was the Hamas-led...

USDA pledges $100 million for bird flu research, vaccine development
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced plans to invest up to US$100 million in research to develop...

US HHS orders removal of gun violence public health advisory
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has removed a 2024 advisory from its website that called gun...

Regulatory hurdles may leave US behind China in autonomous tech
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Industry leaders are pushing the Trump administration to clear regulatory obstacles slowing the rollout of self-driving...

J&J to invest $55 billion in US as trade tensions rise
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey: Johnson & Johnson is ramping up its U.S. investments even as global trade tensions resurface with plans...

UAE unveils $1.4 trillion US investment plan over next decade
WASHINGTON, D.C./DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is significantly expanding its financial footprint in the U.S. with a new investment...

Wall Street jumps sharply on easing trade war tensions
NEW YORK, New York - Investors bought up stocks on U.S. markets Monday after President Donald Trump indicated he may pull back on some...

Boston Celtics sold for $6.1 billion to private equity mogul Chisholm
BOSTON, Massachusetts: Private equity investor William Chisholm has agreed to buy the Boston Celtics in a record-breaking deal worth...

US mortgage rates rise for second week, adding pressure on buyers
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The cost of borrowing for a home in the U.S. ticked up again this week, marking the second straight increase as homebuyers...

Apple TV+ bleeds $1 billion annually in costly streaming push
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA: Apple's ambitious foray into streaming is proving costly, with the company reportedly losing over US$1 billion...

Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles [Blu-Ray]