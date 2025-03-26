Wed, 26 Mar 2025

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
Lawmakers push for fewer military flights in Washington D.C. area
Democrats urge cut in Washington D.C. military flights after crash

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Ten Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have asked the Pentagon to reduce military training...

Delta crash-landing probe finds dangerous descent before touchdown
Delta plane that flipped over in February showed high rate of descent

TORONTO, Canada: An initial investigation into last month's dramatic Delta Air Lines crash-landing in Toronto has revealed that the...

New York court blocks law allowing over 800,000 non-citizens to vote
New York City law allowing non-citizens to vote struck down by court

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York State's highest court has struck down a law this week that would have allowed over 800,000 legal...

40 times more people killed in Gaza than in the 7 October attack
Gazan death toll now forty times that of 7 October 2023

The death toll in Gaza on the weekend has passed 50,000, local health authorities have reported. What started the carnage was the Hamas-led...

USDA pledges $100 million for bird flu research, vaccine development
USDA to invest up to $100 million in projects to combat bird flu

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced plans to invest up to US$100 million in research to develop...

US HHS orders removal of gun violence public health advisory
US HHS drops advisory labeling gun violence a public health crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has removed a 2024 advisory from its website that called gun...

Business

Section
Wall Street on edge but major indices notch up marginal gains
Dow Jones rises 4 points in lackluster day for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks petered out Tuesday, however tech stocks made a modest gains, while the industrials edged...

Canada’s carbon tax faces pushback from politicians, oil industry
Canadian opposition, oil CEOs call to end federal carbon price system

CALGARY, Canada: Canada's carbon pricing policy, long a central pillar of its climate strategy, is facing mounting pressure as political...

J&J to invest $55 billion in US as trade tensions rise
J&J boosts US investments by 25% over 4 years amid tariff threats

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey: Johnson & Johnson is ramping up its U.S. investments even as global trade tensions resurface with plans...

UAE unveils $1.4 trillion US investment plan over next decade
UAE commits to $1.4 trillion US investment, White House says

WASHINGTON, D.C./DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is significantly expanding its financial footprint in the U.S. with a new investment...

Wall Street jumps sharply on easing trade war tensions
U.S. stocks advance as Trump hints at flexibility on tariffs

NEW YORK, New York - Investors bought up stocks on U.S. markets Monday after President Donald Trump indicated he may pull back on some...

Boston Celtics sold for $6.1 billion to private equity mogul Chisholm
Private equity mogul to acquire NBA's Celtics for $6.1 billion

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Private equity investor William Chisholm has agreed to buy the Boston Celtics in a record-breaking deal worth...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles [Blu-Ray]