Russia maintains battlefield superiority and has strengthened its capabilities in key areas, according to a new threat assessment

Western military aid to Kiev and sanctions against Russia cannot shift the balance of power in the Ukraine conflict, according to the US Intelligence Community's 2025 Annual Threat Assessment.

The intelligence community's official coordinated evaluation of an array of threats lists Russia, China, North Korea and Iran as countries which represent a challenge to US interests.

Moscow holds the advantage on the battlefield, having adapted to outside efforts to assist Ukraine, the report's authors explain. The "grinding war of attrition" is expected to further weaken Kiev, "regardless of any US or allied attempts to impose new and greater costs on Moscow."

While the conflict has taken a significant toll in terms of manpower, the assessment notes that it has also afforded Moscow "a wealth of lessons regarding combat against Western weapons and intelligence in a large-scale war."

Russia has proven to be "adaptable and resilient" during what it views as a Western proxy war, enhancing its military capabilities across several domains, including unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and the integration of cyber operations with conventional military maneuvers, the report explains.

It warns that Western efforts to undermine the Russian economy "have accelerated its investments in alternative partnerships and use of various tools of statecraft to offset US power, with China's backing and reinforcement."

Beijing considers the US use of unilateral sanctions illegal under international law and rooted in a "Cold War mentality." The US assessment states that major non-Western nations are poised to align with Russia in order to pursue policies that challenge American dominance, such as de-dollarization.

The continuation of the Ukraine conflict risks unintentional escalation, the document cautions. Russia is prepared for such scenarios, armed with a substantial strategic arsenal that includes both conventional and nuclear weapons, as well as cyber-warfare and anti-satellite operations capabilities.

"Russia's air and naval forces remain intact, with the former being more modern and capable" than at the start of direct hostilities, the report states.

The US intelligence community posits that both Moscow and Kiev may have reasons to avoid a hasty resolution on unfavorable terms. Russian President Vladimir Putin perceives that "positive battlefield trends allow for some strategic patience," while Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky likely fears that a clear defeat could "prompt domestic backlash."

(RT.com)