Thu, 27 Mar 2025

International

NTSB calls for urgent safety checks on 68 US bridges, including icons
US agency calls for urgent safety assessments of iconic bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has called for urgent safety checks on 68 bridges, including...

US expands oil, gas leasing and eases Alaska energy restrictions
Trump administration to open more Alaska acres for oil, gas drilling

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has announced plans to open more land for oil and gas drilling in Alaska and...

Lawmakers push for fewer military flights in Washington D.C. area
Democrats urge cut in Washington D.C. military flights after crash

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Ten Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have asked the Pentagon to reduce military training...

Delta crash-landing probe finds dangerous descent before touchdown
Delta plane that flipped over in February showed high rate of descent

TORONTO, Canada: An initial investigation into last month's dramatic Delta Air Lines crash-landing in Toronto has revealed that the...

New York court blocks law allowing over 800,000 non-citizens to vote
New York City law allowing non-citizens to vote struck down by court

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York State's highest court has struck down a law this week that would have allowed over 800,000 legal...

40 times more people killed in Gaza than in the 7 October attack
Gazan death toll now forty times that of 7 October 2023

The death toll in Gaza on the weekend has passed 50,000, local health authorities have reported. What started the carnage was the Hamas-led...

Business

Wall Street closes down, AI investors feel the heat
AI stocks lead U.S. equity markets sharply lower

NEW YOKK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply Wednesday with tech stocks, mainly those associated with AI, taking the brunt of the...

Canada moves to cut trade barriers as US tariff threat grows
Canada aims for free internal trade to offset US tariffs, Carney says

TORONTO, Canada: As the threat of U.S. tariffs looms, Canada is looking inward to strengthen its economy by removing domestic trade...

Ticketing platform StubHub to float IPO
Ticketing platform StubHub plans to become public company with IPO

NEW YORK CITY, New York: StubHub is getting ready to hit the trading floor. The popular ticketing platform has officially filed to...

Wall Street on edge but major indices notch up marginal gains
Dow Jones rises 4 points in lackluster day for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks petered out Tuesday, however tech stocks made a modest gains, while the industrials edged...

Canada’s carbon tax faces pushback from politicians, oil industry
Canadian opposition, oil CEOs call to end federal carbon price system

CALGARY, Canada: Canada's carbon pricing policy, long a central pillar of its climate strategy, is facing mounting pressure as political...

J&J to invest $55 billion in US as trade tensions rise
J&J boosts US investments by 25% over 4 years amid tariff threats

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey: Johnson & Johnson is ramping up its U.S. investments even as global trade tensions resurface with plans...

Movie Review

Gotcha! [Blu-Ray]