French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a high-profile summit in Paris, bringing together European leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to strengthen Ukraines security as discussions around a potential ceasefire with Russia continue.

Thursday's summit is expected to outline security guarantees that European nations can offer Ukraine once a ceasefire agreement is reached with Russia.

One key proposal on the table is the possible deployment of European military forces by a so-called "coalition of the willing" to deter future aggression from Moscow.

This comes as the French president announced a new 2 billion military aid package aimed at bolstering Kyivs defences.

The package will enable the rapid deployment of existingFrench military hardwarefrom its stockpiles, further reinforcing European support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression.

Macron has reportedly spoken with US President Donald Trump ahead of the meeting, co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on what future role Ukraine's allies could have to guaranteesecurity if a peace deal with Russia were to materialise.

Paris receives 'coalition of the willing' to talk about support for Ukraine

The gathering at the lyse Palace will see the participation of 27 heads of state and government, with Macron expected to deliver a press conference in the afternoon, summarising the discussions and key outcomes.

Among the attendees,NATO member Turkeywill be represented by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces domestic challenges amid ongoing protests.

Speaking alongside Zelensky in Paris on Wednesday ahead of the summit, Macron stressed that the world had reached a "decisive phase to put an end to the war of aggression" launched by Russia.

He urged Moscow to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine "without preconditions", while accusing the Kremlin of maintaining a "desire for war" and introducing "new conditions" rather than responding positively to the peace offer.

"Ukraine has clearly expressed to the United States its agreement to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, even though it is the victim of the aggression,"Macron said. "We expect the same commitment from Russia."

'Strong decisions'

In an interview on French television late Wednesday, Zelensky expressed hope for "strong decisions" from the summit. He emphasised that "now is definitely not the time to reduce pressure on Russia or weaken our unity for the sake of peace."

The summit follows reports from the White House indicating that Russia and Ukraine have engaged in separate discussions withUS officials in Saudi Arabiaover a potential ceasefire agreement in the Black Sea.

Kyiv has confirmed these negotiations, while Moscow has stipulated conditions, including demands for sanctions relief on its agricultural sector.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged thecomplexity of the negotiations, stating that while "a peace deal wont be simple," progress was being made.

However, no timeline has been provided for a potential settlement.

'Dragging out the conflict'

Despite diplomatic overtures, tensions remain high, with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities accusing each other of attempting to undermine initial agreements.

Macron has pointed the finger at Moscow, accusing it of "dragging out the conflict" and insisting that "we need to put pressure on Russia so that the war ends indeed."

One of the key post-ceasefire considerations is the potential deployment of European forces to Ukraine to ensure lasting stability and prevent further Russian aggression.

Macron has clarified that anyEuropean military presencewould not be intended for combat but would serve as a deterrent to Russian aggression.

"This is a pacifist approach," he stated, adding that such a force could act as "a card in the hands of the Ukrainians" to dissuade Moscow from launching further attacks.

Meanwhile, South Korea has reported that North Korea has sent anadditional 3,000 troopsto Russia this year, supplementing the 11,000 already deployed.

Seoul's military further noted that Pyongyang continues to supply missiles, artillery, and ammunition to Moscow, raising further concerns over the conflicts escalation.

