Mon, 31 Mar 2025

International

Apple likely to escape EU fine after browser changes
Apple set to stave off EU fine over browser options, sources say

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Apple appears to have dodged a major regulatory setback in Europe, following recent changes to how users select...

FBI probing increased violence against Tesla
FBI says it is probing 'increase in violent activity toward Tesla'

WASHINGTON, D.C: FBI Director Kash Patel said this week the bureau was probing what he called the increase in violent activity toward...

Alarm over nine Red Cross personnel going missing in Gaza
Concern after disappearance of 9 Red Cross medics in Gaza

GAZA - Israel is refusing to allow search parties to access an area where 9 Red Cross ambulance crew members have gone missing in Gaza....

Georgia jury hits Bayer with $2.1 billion verdict over roundup claims
Bayer ordered to pay $2.1 billion in Roundup cancer lawsuit

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A jury in Georgia has ordered Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, to pay nearly US$2.1 billion to a man...

World mobilizes assistance for quake-hit Myanmar
Myanmar earthquake death toll expected to rise

The death toll in Friday's massive earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 1,644, and is expected to rise significantly. At least another...

US boosts egg imports from Brazil amid bird flu spread
US turns to Brazil, other sources for eggs during bird flu outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In response to soaring egg prices and supply shortages driven by a devastating bird flu outbreak, the United States...

Business

BYD aims to double overseas EV sales to 800,000 in 2025
BYD looks to raise overseas sales to 800,000 this year, chairman says

SHANGHAI, China: As global demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, China's BYD is looking to double its overseas sales to over...

To meet US AI energy surge, Schneider Electric invests $700 million
Schneider Electric to invest over $700 million in US to power AI boom

ANDOVER, Massachusetts: As artificial intelligence drives up energy demand across the United States, Schneider Electric is making a...

Americans grow gloomy on finances as confidence declines further
US consumer confidence hits 12-year low amid tariff, inflation worries

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. consumer confidence continued to drop in 2025, hitting its lowest level in 12 years as more Americans worry...

Waymo gears up for driverless expansion in Washington, D.C.
Waymo aims for 2026 self-driving ride-hailing launch in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Alphabet's self-driving division Waymo is preparing to expand its driverless ride-hailing footprint to the heart...

Regulatory win in India paves way for Starlink's expansion
For Musk's Starlink, India approval could unlock emerging markets

BENGALURU, India: A major regulatory breakthrough in India could mark a turning point for Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet...

U.S. stocks plummet on Trump trade policies, techs worst hit
Dow Jones tumbles 716 points as Trump's trade war escalates

NEW YORK, New York - Renewed fears about inflation, and U.S. Donald Trump's trade policies say American markets take a deep dive Friday....

