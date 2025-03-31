Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Apple appears to have dodged a major regulatory setback in Europe, following recent changes to how users select...
WASHINGTON, D.C: FBI Director Kash Patel said this week the bureau was probing what he called the increase in violent activity toward...
GAZA - Israel is refusing to allow search parties to access an area where 9 Red Cross ambulance crew members have gone missing in Gaza....
NEW YORK CITY, New York: A jury in Georgia has ordered Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, to pay nearly US$2.1 billion to a man...
The death toll in Friday's massive earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 1,644, and is expected to rise significantly. At least another...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: In response to soaring egg prices and supply shortages driven by a devastating bird flu outbreak, the United States...
SHANGHAI, China: As global demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, China's BYD is looking to double its overseas sales to over...
ANDOVER, Massachusetts: As artificial intelligence drives up energy demand across the United States, Schneider Electric is making a...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. consumer confidence continued to drop in 2025, hitting its lowest level in 12 years as more Americans worry...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Alphabet's self-driving division Waymo is preparing to expand its driverless ride-hailing footprint to the heart...
BENGALURU, India: A major regulatory breakthrough in India could mark a turning point for Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet...
NEW YORK, New York - Renewed fears about inflation, and U.S. Donald Trump's trade policies say American markets take a deep dive Friday....