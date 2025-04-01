Tue, 01 Apr 2025

News RELEASES

International

Section
Red Cross outraged after killing of Gazan ambulance crews
GENEVA,.Switzerland - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed profound outrage following...

Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia next month after years of tension
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Tesla is finally entering Saudi Arabia, with a launch scheduled for next month—marking a significant shift in...

Apple likely to escape EU fine after browser changes
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Apple appears to have dodged a major regulatory setback in Europe, following recent changes to how users select...

FBI probing increased violence against Tesla
WASHINGTON, D.C: FBI Director Kash Patel said this week the bureau was probing what he called the increase in violent activity toward...

Alarm over nine Red Cross personnel going missing in Gaza
GAZA - Israel is refusing to allow search parties to access an area where 9 Red Cross ambulance crew members have gone missing in Gaza....

Georgia jury hits Bayer with $2.1 billion verdict over roundup claims
NEW YORK CITY, New York: A jury in Georgia has ordered Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, to pay nearly US$2.1 billion to a man...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks close mixed Monday on eve of trade war escalation
NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks advanced while the tech sector was under considerable prressure Monday as Liberation Day, approaches....

Global automakers face disruption as US tariffs set to take effect
BERLIN/DETROIT: Automakers worldwide are bracing for the impact of sweeping new U.S. tariffs that could reshape global vehicle production...

Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar in $1 billion exit deal
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: Dollar Tree is cutting ties with its struggling Family Dollar chain in a US$1 billion deal that marks the...

BYD aims to double overseas EV sales to 800,000 in 2025
SHANGHAI, China: As global demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, China's BYD is looking to double its overseas sales to over...

To meet US AI energy surge, Schneider Electric invests $700 million
ANDOVER, Massachusetts: As artificial intelligence drives up energy demand across the United States, Schneider Electric is making a...

Americans grow gloomy on finances as confidence declines further
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. consumer confidence continued to drop in 2025, hitting its lowest level in 12 years as more Americans worry...

Movie Review

Movie Review
The Virgin Suicides (4K UHD) [Blu-Ray]