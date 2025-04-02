TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 will kick off in Saudi Arabia on Thursday with 16 teams vying for the coveted title.

- Sports news -

As the countdown to the kick-off gathers pace, the-AFC.com highlights a key player from each team.

Omid Qarachomaqlou of Iran is among the players to watch.

Qarachomaqlou can not only provide the spark in Irans attack but also creativity in the midfield as the team looks to reclaim the title it won in 2008.

Qarachomaqlou starred with four goals against Hong Kong in the Qualifiers.

Iran is drawn in Group D along with Tajikistan, North Korea and Oman.