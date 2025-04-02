Wed, 02 Apr 2025

Wildfires rage in Carolinas as dry winds, downed trees fuel flames
Wildfires in North and South Carolina fueled by Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH/COLUMBIA: Dry weather, strong winds, and fallen trees from Hurricane Helene have sparked wildfires in North Carolina and South...

Red Cross outraged after killing of Gazan ambulance crews
Eight bodies of 9 missing Red Cross medics found in Gaza

GENEVA,.Switzerland - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed profound outrage following...

Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia next month after years of tension
Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia as Musk and kingdom mend relations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Tesla is finally entering Saudi Arabia, with a launch scheduled for next month—marking a significant shift in...

Apple likely to escape EU fine after browser changes
Apple set to stave off EU fine over browser options, sources say

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Apple appears to have dodged a major regulatory setback in Europe, following recent changes to how users select...

FBI probing increased violence against Tesla
FBI says it is probing 'increase in violent activity toward Tesla'

WASHINGTON, D.C: FBI Director Kash Patel said this week the bureau was probing what he called the increase in violent activity toward...

Alarm over nine Red Cross personnel going missing in Gaza
Concern after disappearance of 9 Red Cross medics in Gaza

GAZA - Israel is refusing to allow search parties to access an area where 9 Red Cross ambulance crew members have gone missing in Gaza....

Bank of America sees mortgage surge as rates drop, inventory rises
Bank of America mortgage applications jumped 80% in Q1

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A drop in mortgage rates and more housing inventory helped drive a surge in mortgage activity at Bank of America...

Would like to cease funding for NPR, PBS, Trump says
Trump says he would like to see funding end for NPR, PBS

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump said this week he would work to see federal funding end for news outlets NPR and PBS....

Coffee prices set to soar as bean costs and supply woes mount
Coming to a store near you: double-digit coffee price hikes

LONDON/NEW YORK CITY: A cup of coffee could soon cost you a lot more. Roasters worldwide are warning of double-digit price hikes as...

U.S. stocks close mixed Monday on eve of trade war escalation
Dow Jones jumps 418 points despite approaching trade tariffs

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks advanced while the tech sector was under considerable prressure Monday as Liberation Day, approaches....

Global automakers face disruption as US tariffs set to take effect
US auto tariffs shake global industry as price hikes, job losses loom

BERLIN/DETROIT: Automakers worldwide are bracing for the impact of sweeping new U.S. tariffs that could reshape global vehicle production...

Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar in $1 billion exit deal
Dollar Tree offloads struggling Family Dollar chain for $1 billion

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina: Dollar Tree is cutting ties with its struggling Family Dollar chain in a US$1 billion deal that marks the...

