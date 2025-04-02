The American military is unprepared to deter its adversaries, John Caine has said

The US military would be unprepared for a protracted war with China due to shortcomings in the defense industrial base, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Joint Chiefs of Staff has said.

In his written testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday - which is part of the confirmation process - retired Lieutenant General John Caine stressed that the rivalry with China remains one of the most pressing issues facing the US.

"The threat posed by China to American interests in the Indo-Pacific is real and growing. The US needs to work with allies and partners to deter China's aggression in this region," he claimed.

He warned, however, that the US is not currently in a position to respond to the perceived threat. "Unfortunately, at this critical moment, the Joint Force is contending with an acquisition process and defense industrial base that are not optimized for protracted conflict. The US does not have the throughput, responsiveness, or agility needed to deter our adversaries," Caine said.

Identifying the Indo-Pacific as a key theater for the US, the general remarked that the Chinese military "has made significant military improvements to include adjusting its military structures, fielding modern indigenous systems," adding that "numerically, China has the largest navy in the world."

He added, however, that Beijing "still has deficiencies in commander proficiency, long-distance logistics, urban warfare, and... modern warfare experience writ large."

Caine also addressed the broader geopolitical landscape, arguing that while China, Russia, and North Korea are engaged in limited cooperation, "these countries are not acting as a bloc, nor are they trending toward a NATO-style alliance."

The US and China are at odds over a number of issues, with tensions especially high over the self-governed island of Taiwan. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said that while Beijing would prefer "a peaceful reunification" with what it considers a breakaway province, it has not ruled out the use of force to accomplish this.

Beijing has accused Washington of being "obsessed with suppressing China," warning that this will only hurt the US.

(RT.com)