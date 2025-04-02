Wed, 02 Apr 2025

International

South Korea’s worst wildfires kill 28, destroy historic temples
South Korea battles worst ever wildfires as death toll hits 28

ANDONG, South Korea: Wildfires in South Korea have doubled in size in just one day, making them the country's worst fire disaster....

Boeing to face trial this summer in 737 MAX fraud case
US judge sets Boeing 737 MAX fraud trial for June 23

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Boeing is now heading to trial this summer, after a U.S. judge unexpectedly set a date in the criminal fraud case...

Wildfires rage in Carolinas as dry winds, downed trees fuel flames
Wildfires in North and South Carolina fueled by Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH/COLUMBIA: Dry weather, strong winds, and fallen trees from Hurricane Helene have sparked wildfires in North Carolina and South...

Red Cross outraged after killing of Gazan ambulance crews
Eight bodies of 9 missing Red Cross medics found in Gaza

GENEVA,.Switzerland - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed profound outrage following...

Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia next month after years of tension
Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia as Musk and kingdom mend relations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Tesla is finally entering Saudi Arabia, with a launch scheduled for next month—marking a significant shift in...

Apple likely to escape EU fine after browser changes
Apple set to stave off EU fine over browser options, sources say

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Apple appears to have dodged a major regulatory setback in Europe, following recent changes to how users select...

Business

U.S. stocks close mixed as Trump keeps markets guessing
Wall Street in state of confusion over tariffs, Dow Jones dips 12 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets traded sideways on Tuesdays as investors weighed up the impact U.S. Preident Donald Trump's...

Bank of America sees mortgage surge as rates drop, inventory rises
Bank of America mortgage applications jumped 80% in Q1

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A drop in mortgage rates and more housing inventory helped drive a surge in mortgage activity at Bank of America...

Would like to cease funding for NPR, PBS, Trump says
Trump says he would like to see funding end for NPR, PBS

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump said this week he would work to see federal funding end for news outlets NPR and PBS....

Coffee prices set to soar as bean costs and supply woes mount
Coming to a store near you: double-digit coffee price hikes

LONDON/NEW YORK CITY: A cup of coffee could soon cost you a lot more. Roasters worldwide are warning of double-digit price hikes as...

U.S. stocks close mixed Monday on eve of trade war escalation
Dow Jones jumps 418 points despite approaching trade tariffs

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks advanced while the tech sector was under considerable prressure Monday as Liberation Day, approaches....

Global automakers face disruption as US tariffs set to take effect
US auto tariffs shake global industry as price hikes, job losses loom

BERLIN/DETROIT: Automakers worldwide are bracing for the impact of sweeping new U.S. tariffs that could reshape global vehicle production...

Movie Review

The Suicide Squad