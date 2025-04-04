TEHRAN (Tasnim) North Korea U-17 football teams head coach O Thae Song said his boys are ready for the upcoming match against Iran in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 Group D opener on Saturday.

- Sports news -

Two-time winner North Korea last took part in 2018 and are making their 12th showing.

Song said he is hoping his boys would repeat their performance in the Qualifiers, where they won all four matches and beat Iran 4-1.

This is a very important competition for us, so we organized a 10-day training camp and played with China, he said.

Iran are a confident, active team, but we are prepared for the match, Song added.