International

Passenger plane, military jet avoid collision in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A U.S. passenger plane getting ready to take off and a military jet coming in were told to change course to avoid...

Radio Free Asia faces shutdown without urgent court relief
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Radio Free Asia, a key voice in press freedom across the continent for nearly three decades, is now warning it may...

Small plane crashes into Minnesota home, one dead
BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota: At least one person died when a small plane crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb on Saturday, a city...

Trump says Smithsonian Institution spreading 'anti-American ideology'
WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, President Donald Trump ordered the removal of what he called improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology...

University of Michigan shuts DEI office amid federal pressure
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The University of Michigan, known for its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, announced this week that...

Judge criticizes Texas prisons for lack of ACs, even as lawsuits mount
AUSTIN, Texas: A federal judge criticized Texas for keeping prisoners in hot prisons without air conditioning but did not order an...

Business

Taiwan's President Lai gathered officials ahead of Trump's tariffs speech
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's leadership was on high alert ahead of the U.S. tariff announcement, with President Lai Ching-te convening...

Gold goes past $3,100 amid global uncertainty, inflation fears
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Gold surged past US$3,100 an ounce on March 31, extending a record-breaking rally fueled by global uncertainty and...

U.S. and world stocks tumble, Nasdaq Composite drops nearly 6%
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets plunged on Thursday in reaction to major trade tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump....

Boeing’s Jeppesen sale heats up as bids top $8 billion
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: Boeing's high-stakes auction of its navigation unit Jeppesen has entered its final stages, drawing intense interest...

Brazil’s JBS expands into Southeast Asia, eyes Vietnam as key hub
HANOI, Vietnam: Brazil's largest meatpacker JBS is making a bold move into Southeast Asia, betting on Vietnam as a strategic hub for...

US beef sales to China skid after Beijing lets export approvals lapse
CHICAGO, Illinois: U.S. beef exports to China have experienced a sudden slowdown, as a lapse in Chinese regulatory approvals and ongoing...

Movie Review

Major Dundee [Blu-Ray]