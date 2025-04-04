Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A U.S. passenger plane getting ready to take off and a military jet coming in were told to change course to avoid...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Radio Free Asia, a key voice in press freedom across the continent for nearly three decades, is now warning it may...
BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota: At least one person died when a small plane crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb on Saturday, a city...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, President Donald Trump ordered the removal of what he called improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The University of Michigan, known for its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, announced this week that...
AUSTIN, Texas: A federal judge criticized Texas for keeping prisoners in hot prisons without air conditioning but did not order an...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's leadership was on high alert ahead of the U.S. tariff announcement, with President Lai Ching-te convening...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Gold surged past US$3,100 an ounce on March 31, extending a record-breaking rally fueled by global uncertainty and...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets plunged on Thursday in reaction to major trade tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump....
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: Boeing's high-stakes auction of its navigation unit Jeppesen has entered its final stages, drawing intense interest...
HANOI, Vietnam: Brazil's largest meatpacker JBS is making a bold move into Southeast Asia, betting on Vietnam as a strategic hub for...
CHICAGO, Illinois: U.S. beef exports to China have experienced a sudden slowdown, as a lapse in Chinese regulatory approvals and ongoing...