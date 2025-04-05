SEOUL, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) visited the training base of the special operation units of the Korean People's Army and guided the general training on Friday, state media reported Saturday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, watched the general tactical training and small-arms shooting contest conducted by combatants of various special operation units, calling on the combatants to bolster up their actual war capability for guaranteeing victory through intensive training, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Noting that strengthening special operation forces constitutes a major component of the army building strategy of the country, the DPRK leader instructed the service to take a series of measures for putting the special operation capabilities on a highly-developed basis, according to the KCNA report.

Kim personally test-fired a sniper rifle which is to be supplied to special operation units and expressed his satisfaction over the performance and power of the weapon. He later watched general special physical exercises of special operation unit combatants, the KCNA report said.