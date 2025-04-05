Sat, 05 Apr 2025

International

Rail giant wants help to pay Ohio-Pennsylvania derailment settlement
Trial to decide $600 million settlement in Norfolk Southern derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: Norfolk Southern wants two other companies to help pay for the $600 million settlement it agreed to after a major...

Wildfire in eastern Sierra burns 1,000 acres, triggers evacuations
Growing eastern California wildfire compels evacuations, Cal Fire says

BISHOP, California: A fast-growing wildfire in California's Eastern Sierra region has burned 1,000 acres and forced people to leave...

Passenger plane, military jet avoid collision in Washington D.C.
Passenger plane, Air Force jet avoid near collision in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A U.S. passenger plane getting ready to take off and a military jet coming in were told to change course to avoid...

Radio Free Asia faces shutdown without urgent court relief
Radio Free Asia to shut down by April end without court intervention

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Radio Free Asia, a key voice in press freedom across the continent for nearly three decades, is now warning it may...

Small plane crashes into Minnesota home, one dead
At least 1 dead after plane crashes into home in Minneapolis suburb

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota: At least one person died when a small plane crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb on Saturday, a city...

Trump says Smithsonian Institution spreading 'anti-American ideology'
Trump orders removal of 'divisive' ideology from Smithsonian

WASHINGTON, D.C.: This week, President Donald Trump ordered the removal of what he called improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology...

Business

Wall Street sheds nearly 6% more as tariffs continue to take toll
U.S. stocks continue plunging, Dow Jones loses 2,231 points

NEW YORK, New York - The rout in U.,S. and global stock markets continued and even heightened on Friday, as investors around the world...

FCC investigates Disney, ABC amid diversity policy scrutiny
FCC opening probe into diversity practices at Disney and ABC

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES: The U.S. government is intensifying scrutiny of corporate diversity policies, with Disney and ABC now under...

US states compete for role in smaller next-gen nuclear power
Small, cheap nuclear reactors see US states racing to attract industry

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: New, cheaper nuclear power is on the way, and U.S. states are competing to build and supply the next generation...

Taiwan's President Lai gathered officials ahead of Trump's tariffs speech
Taiwan president was prepared for U.S. tariffs

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's leadership was on high alert ahead of the U.S. tariff announcement, with President Lai Ching-te convening...

Gold goes past $3,100 amid global uncertainty, inflation fears
Gold surges past $3,100/oz, set for best quarter since 1986

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Gold surged past US$3,100 an ounce on March 31, extending a record-breaking rally fueled by global uncertainty and...

U.S. and world stocks tumble, Nasdaq Composite drops nearly 6%
Dow Jones plunges 1,679 points amid global stock rout

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets plunged on Thursday in reaction to major trade tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump....

Movie Review

