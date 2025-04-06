Sun, 06 Apr 2025

International

Over 1,000 firefighters train at Arizona Wildfire Academy
PRESCOTT, Arizona: More than 1,000 firefighters and fire managers recently trained at the annual wildfire academy in Arizona. They...

Ex-NYC fire chief sentenced to nearly 2 years for bribery scheme
NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former New York City Fire Department chief has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for...

Rail giant wants help to pay Ohio-Pennsylvania derailment settlement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: Norfolk Southern wants two other companies to help pay for the $600 million settlement it agreed to after a major...

Wildfire in eastern Sierra burns 1,000 acres, triggers evacuations
BISHOP, California: A fast-growing wildfire in California's Eastern Sierra region has burned 1,000 acres and forced people to leave...

Passenger plane, military jet avoid collision in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A U.S. passenger plane getting ready to take off and a military jet coming in were told to change course to avoid...

Radio Free Asia faces shutdown without urgent court relief
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Radio Free Asia, a key voice in press freedom across the continent for nearly three decades, is now warning it may...

Business

Ghibli-inspired AI art boosts ChatGPT usage
SAN FRANCISCO, California: A wave of Ghibli-inspired AI artwork has sent ChatGPT usage skyrocketing, as users have embraced the image-generation...

Virgin Atlantic sees dip in US-UK travel amid economic uncertainty
LONDON, U.K.: Virgin Atlantic is seeing signs of cooling demand from U.S. travelers heading to the UK, a shift that comes after a strong...

Wall Street sheds nearly 6% more as tariffs continue to take toll
NEW YORK, New York - The rout in U.,S. and global stock markets continued and even heightened on Friday, as investors around the world...

FCC investigates Disney, ABC amid diversity policy scrutiny
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES: The U.S. government is intensifying scrutiny of corporate diversity policies, with Disney and ABC now under...

US states compete for role in smaller next-gen nuclear power
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: New, cheaper nuclear power is on the way, and U.S. states are competing to build and supply the next generation...

Taiwan's President Lai gathered officials ahead of Trump's tariffs speech
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's leadership was on high alert ahead of the U.S. tariff announcement, with President Lai Ching-te convening...

Movie Review

