PRESCOTT, Arizona: More than 1,000 firefighters and fire managers recently trained at the annual wildfire academy in Arizona. They...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former New York City Fire Department chief has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for...
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: Norfolk Southern wants two other companies to help pay for the $600 million settlement it agreed to after a major...
BISHOP, California: A fast-growing wildfire in California's Eastern Sierra region has burned 1,000 acres and forced people to leave...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A U.S. passenger plane getting ready to take off and a military jet coming in were told to change course to avoid...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Radio Free Asia, a key voice in press freedom across the continent for nearly three decades, is now warning it may...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: A wave of Ghibli-inspired AI artwork has sent ChatGPT usage skyrocketing, as users have embraced the image-generation...
LONDON, U.K.: Virgin Atlantic is seeing signs of cooling demand from U.S. travelers heading to the UK, a shift that comes after a strong...
NEW YORK, New York - The rout in U.,S. and global stock markets continued and even heightened on Friday, as investors around the world...
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES: The U.S. government is intensifying scrutiny of corporate diversity policies, with Disney and ABC now under...
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: New, cheaper nuclear power is on the way, and U.S. states are competing to build and supply the next generation...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's leadership was on high alert ahead of the U.S. tariff announcement, with President Lai Ching-te convening...