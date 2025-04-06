Sun, 06 Apr 2025

International

Section
Former coal plant to become $10 billion data center for AI, Cloud
Coal-fired power plant to become gas-powered for AI, data centers

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: The owners of Pennsylvania's largest former coal power plant plan to turn it into a US$10 billion natural...

Head Start administration staff placed on leave amid disruptions
Mass layoffs rattle Head Start leaders already on edge over funding

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Many government workers who help run Head Start, a federally funded preschool program, have been put on leave. The...

Pre-tariff inventory gives car dealers a competitive edge
Pre-tariff cars at US dealer lots a buffer against price hikes

LONDON/DETROIT: As U.S. automakers brace for the financial impact of new 25 percent tariffs, car dealers with inventory built before...

Boeing CEO to face lawmakers amid safety concerns and public scrutiny
Boeing made 'serious missteps' but is changing, CEO tells Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Boeing's top executive faced lawmakers on April 2 as the company worked to repair its reputation following a string...

Over 1,000 firefighters train at Arizona Wildfire Academy
On heels of dry winter, firefighters in US brace for wildfires

PRESCOTT, Arizona: More than 1,000 firefighters and fire managers recently trained at the annual wildfire academy in Arizona. They...

Ex-NYC fire chief sentenced to nearly 2 years for bribery scheme
Ex-FDNY chief gets nearly 2 years in federal prison for taking bribes

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former New York City Fire Department chief has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for...

Business

Section
EU fines major automakers for colluding on vehicle recycling
Volkswagen, Stellantis, others hit with $495 million EU cartel fine

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Major automakers, including Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Renault-Nissan, were hit with hefty fines this week after...

Maui mayor’s plan to cut vacation rentals could hurt economy
Maui warned that plan to end holiday rentals will shrink economy

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Maui's mayor has proposed a plan to reduce vacation rentals to help with the housing shortage caused by the 2023...

US construction gains speed in February as mortgage rates drop
US construction spending beats expectations in February

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. construction activity gained momentum in February, helped by falling mortgage rates that gave a boost to residential...

BOC Aviation expands global fleet with major Airbus, Boeing orders
Lessor BOC Aviation to buy 120 Airbus, Boeing jets to grow fleet

SINGAPORE: BOC Aviation is betting big on the future of air travel, placing major orders with both Airbus and Boeing as it moves to...

Ghibli-inspired AI art boosts ChatGPT usage
ChatGPT usage hits record after rollout of Ghibli feature

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A wave of Ghibli-inspired AI artwork has sent ChatGPT usage skyrocketing, as users have embraced the image-generation...

Virgin Atlantic sees dip in US-UK travel amid economic uncertainty
Virgin Atlantic reports slowdown in US to UK travel

LONDON, U.K.: Virgin Atlantic is seeing signs of cooling demand from U.S. travelers heading to the UK, a shift that comes after a strong...

Movie Review

Movie Review
Billy Jack Goes to Washington [Blu-Ray]