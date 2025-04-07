JINAN, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A crested ibis, reintroduced into the wild in 2024, has completed an unprecedented 260-km journey across China's eastern coast and the Bohai Sea in 11 hours, setting two new records for migratory endurance, local authorities said.

The feat, tracked via satellite on March 19, marks a pivotal step in rebuilding the endangered species' eastern migratory groups.

Departing at dawn from Dongying, Shandong Province, the bird, tagged as No. 162, soared across the coastal terrain and navigated turbulent air currents over the Bohai Sea, maintaining speeds of 30-50 km/h without landing for nearly 200 kilometers.

After reaching Tianjin and later Cangzhou, Hebei Province, it eventually looped back to Binzhou, Shandong. Researchers highlighted its remarkable navigational precision, defying prior assumptions that crested ibises could only manage short-distance flights of around 40 kilometers.

"This migration redefines the species' potential, renewing hope for population recovery in eastern wetlands," said Liu Dongping, a bird expert.

Satellite data confirmed the bird's health remained stable post-journey, with robust vital signs recorded on Saturday.

Wang Andong, a senior engineer at Shandong Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve, noted the ibis' capability for international migration could eventually restore populations and even migrate to Japan, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea and elsewhere.

Currently, six reintroduced ibises -- four of which are being tracked by satellite -- are under observation in Shandong's coastal habitats. Three or four pairs, known for their strong survival skills, will join this year's second reintroduction phase, aiming to establish a stable wild population.

Once near extinction, crested ibises are first-class protected animals in China, revered as "oriental gem."