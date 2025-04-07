Mon, 07 Apr 2025

More than 400 aid workers killed in Gaza since October 7 2023
UN voices alarm as Gaza death toll hits 50,695

​NEW YORK, New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced profound concern over the escalating human toll in Gaza, as...

Billionaire Kretinsky clears final hurdle in Royal Mail takeover
Billionaire secures regulatory approval for Royal Mail takeover bid

LONDON, U.K.: Daniel Kretinsky's path to owning Royal Mail is nearly complete, as his firm EP Group announced this week that all regulatory...

AP study: MLB average salary hits $5 million for first time
MLB's average salary tops $5 million for first time, AP study shows

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Major League Baseball (MLB) players now earn an average of over US$5 million per year for the first time,...

Former coal plant to become $10 billion data center for AI, Cloud
Coal-fired power plant to become gas-powered for AI, data centers

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: The owners of Pennsylvania's largest former coal power plant plan to turn it into a US$10 billion natural...

Head Start administration staff placed on leave amid disruptions
Mass layoffs rattle Head Start leaders already on edge over funding

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Many government workers who help run Head Start, a federally funded preschool program, have been put on leave. The...

Pre-tariff inventory gives car dealers a competitive edge
Pre-tariff cars at US dealer lots a buffer against price hikes

LONDON/DETROIT: As U.S. automakers brace for the financial impact of new 25 percent tariffs, car dealers with inventory built before...

Artificial Intelligence landscape becoming more competitive
While AI stocks may be over-valued, AI itself under-valued

Artificial intelligence (AI) has seen rapid growth, transforming industries and daily life. From chatbots to advanced generative models,...

Job growth signals strength amid economic uncertainty
US private payrolls growth beats expectations in March

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. private sector hiring exceeded expectations in March, suggesting some underlying strength in the labor market...

EU fines major automakers for colluding on vehicle recycling
Volkswagen, Stellantis, others hit with $495 million EU cartel fine

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Major automakers, including Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Renault-Nissan, were hit with hefty fines this week after...

Maui mayor’s plan to cut vacation rentals could hurt economy
Maui warned that plan to end holiday rentals will shrink economy

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Maui's mayor has proposed a plan to reduce vacation rentals to help with the housing shortage caused by the 2023...

US construction gains speed in February as mortgage rates drop
US construction spending beats expectations in February

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. construction activity gained momentum in February, helped by falling mortgage rates that gave a boost to residential...

BOC Aviation expands global fleet with major Airbus, Boeing orders
Lessor BOC Aviation to buy 120 Airbus, Boeing jets to grow fleet

SINGAPORE: BOC Aviation is betting big on the future of air travel, placing major orders with both Airbus and Boeing as it moves to...

Billy Jack Goes to Washington [Blu-Ray]