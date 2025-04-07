Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
NEW YORK, New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced profound concern over the escalating human toll in Gaza, as...
LONDON, U.K.: Daniel Kretinsky's path to owning Royal Mail is nearly complete, as his firm EP Group announced this week that all regulatory...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Major League Baseball (MLB) players now earn an average of over US$5 million per year for the first time,...
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: The owners of Pennsylvania's largest former coal power plant plan to turn it into a US$10 billion natural...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Many government workers who help run Head Start, a federally funded preschool program, have been put on leave. The...
LONDON/DETROIT: As U.S. automakers brace for the financial impact of new 25 percent tariffs, car dealers with inventory built before...
Artificial intelligence (AI) has seen rapid growth, transforming industries and daily life. From chatbots to advanced generative models,...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. private sector hiring exceeded expectations in March, suggesting some underlying strength in the labor market...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Major automakers, including Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Renault-Nissan, were hit with hefty fines this week after...
HONOLULU, Hawaii: Maui's mayor has proposed a plan to reduce vacation rentals to help with the housing shortage caused by the 2023...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. construction activity gained momentum in February, helped by falling mortgage rates that gave a boost to residential...
SINGAPORE: BOC Aviation is betting big on the future of air travel, placing major orders with both Airbus and Boeing as it moves to...