Ukraine has claimed it has captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Donbass

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has summoned China's charge d'affaires in Kiev over what it claims is Beijing's involvement in the conflict with Russia, Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, the same day, Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky claimed that Kiev's forces had captured two Chinese nationals that were supposedly "part of the Russian army."

The development "puts into question China's declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing's credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council," Sibiga said in a statement published on X, adding that his ministry demanded "an explanation."

His statement came after Zelensky posted a video of a man in military fatigues using gestures and unintelligible sounds. The Ukrainian leader claimed in an X post that Kiev's forces "captured two Chinese citizens" in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Zelensky referred to it as "the Donetsk Region," calling it "Ukrainian territory."

The DPR officially joined Russia along with three other former Ukrainian territories in 2022 following a series of referendums, which Kiev has not recognized.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian forces have also obtained "identification documents, bank cards and personal data" of the alleged Chinese nationals. "We are currently verifying the facts," he added. He also demanded an immediate reaction from the US, Europe and anyone "who wants peace."

Neither China, Russia, the US nor the EU have officially commented on Kiev's claims.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused other nations of aiding Russia, accusing Iran of providing drones and North Korea of sending troops. Washington and its allies had also previously claimed that Pyongyang had sent some 12,000 soldiers to Russia for training, and for possible deployment in the Ukraine conflict.

Tehran has repeatedly denied accusations and insisted that it supports neither side in the conflict.

Russia and North Korea struck a security deal last year that involved pledges to assist one another in case of an armed attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was up to the two nations to decide how they fulfil their mutual commitments under the treaty.

(RT.com)