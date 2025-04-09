Wed, 09 Apr 2025

International

Civilians and Hostages Face Starvation and Continuous Bombardment
GAZA STRIP - As the conflict in Gaza intensifies, the humanitarian crisis has reached unprecedented levels. The death toll has risen...

Georgia Senate passes bill to ban DEI programs in schools and colleges
ATLANTA, Georgia: Georgia senators ended the 39th day of their 2025 session this week by approving a bill that would ban diversity,...

Japan’s auto industry at risk from new US tariffs, says UN agency
GENEVA, Switzerland: Japan's car industry is facing a multibillion-dollar blow as sweeping U.S. auto tariffs threaten its largest export...

Ocean Liner to become largest artificial reef in the world off Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Florida: A famous old ocean liner, the SS United States, will soon become the world's biggest artificial reef off the...

Philippines says F-16 purchase not targeting China, any others
MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine security official stated that acquiring F-16 fighter jets from the United States will not harm any...

Business

U.S. stock markets slide again as tariffs on China rise to 104%
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled again on Tuesday, igniting fear of the fallout from U.S. President's Donald Trump's trade...

Nissan eyes manufacturing shift to dodge US Tariffs
TOKYO, Japan: Nissan may soon make a strategic shift in its manufacturing operations, according to a new report from Japan's Nikkei...

Vegetable oil price surge stabilizes global food costs in March
PARIS, France: A spike in vegetable oil costs helped steady global food prices in March, offsetting declines in other staples like...

Portugal's mega data centre gets multi-billion-euro investment boost
SINES, Portugal: A massive data centre project in Portugal is set to receive a multi-billion-euro boost, as tech giants fuel global...

Dow Jones drops 329 points as stock sell-off continues
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks settled on Monday following massive falls across the globe. Hong Kong's key index, the Hang Seng dived...

Stellantis halts Windsor production amid tariff tensions
WINDSOR, Ontario: Production at Stellantis' Windsor, Ontario assembly plant will pause for two weeks, as mounting trade tensions trigger...

Movie Review

The Magician&#039;s Elephant