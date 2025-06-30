Watch latest videos

DeepSeek faces app store ban in Germany over data transfer fears
FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany has become the latest country to challenge Chinese AI firm DeepSeek over its data practices, as pressure...

Canadian option offered to Harvard graduates facing US visa issues
TORONTO, Canada: Harvard University and the University of Toronto have created a backup plan to ensure Harvard graduate students continue...

Israel should act fast on new peace deals, Netanyahu says
JERUSALEM, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel's success in the war with Iran could open the door to...

UN offer rejected in Dreamliner crash investigation
NEW DELHI, India: India has decided not to allow a United Nations (UN) investigator to join the investigation into the recent Air India...

UN climate agency gets 10 percent boost amid global budget cuts
BONN, Germany: Despite widespread belt-tightening across the United Nations, nearly 200 countries agreed this week to increase the...

Mexican President orders review of SpaceX environmental impact
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government is investigating possible environmental...

Canadian tax on US tech giants dropped after Trump fury
WASHINGTON, D.C.: On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he was halting trade discussions with Canada due to its decision...

Trump-backed crypto project gets $100 million boost from UAE fund
LONDON, U.K.: A little-known investment fund based in the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the most prominent public backer of U.S....

DIY weight-loss drug trend surges amid high prices, low access
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Across the U.S., a growing number of people are taking obesity treatment into their own hands — literally....

Apple allows outside payment links under EU pressure
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Under pressure from European regulators, Apple has revamped its App Store policies in the EU, introducing...

Euro, pound surge as U.S. rate cut odds grow after Powell hint
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The U.S. dollar tumbled this week, hitting its lowest levels since 2021 against the euro, British pound, and...

Sam’s Club fulfillment center to shut in Texas, jobs impacted
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Walmart is set to close a major Sam's Club fulfillment center in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of a shift in...

