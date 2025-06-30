PYONGYANG/MOSCOW, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), met with visiting Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

Kim said exchanges and cooperation in all fields are expanding and developing day by day, as the two countries mark the first anniversary of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This is substantially contributing to co-prosperity, development and the well-being of the two countries and two peoples, Kim noted.

"It is necessary to further expand the exchanges and cooperation in the field of culture and art to know well about each other's excellent cultural traditions and learn more," he added.

Kim and Lyubimova exchanged views on prospective plans for cultural exchanges and cooperation, the KCNA reported.

Lyubimova announced on her Telegram channel Sunday that Russia and the DPRK have signed a cultural cooperation plan for 2025-2027.

The plan includes a series of cultural initiatives such as exhibitions, performances and exchange programs to be held in both Moscow and Pyongyang over the next three years.

"I am confident that today's signing of the interdepartmental cooperation program will contribute to the successful implementation of already planned and promising events," Lyubimova said.

During her visit, Lyubimova also met with DPRK Culture Minister Sung Jong Gyu.