International

CDC: US records 1,288 measles cases, most since 1992 outbreak

ATLANTA, Georgia: The United States is facing its worst measles outbreak in more than three decades, with 1,288 confirmed cases so...

Gaza War sucking life out of an Israeli generation

In the past month alone, 23 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza—three more than the number of remaining living hostages held...

Faulty IT system at heart of UK Post Office scandal, says report

LONDON, U.K.: At least 13 people are believed to have taken their own lives as a result of the U.K.'s Post Office scandal, in which...

Travelers can now keep shoes on at TSA checkpoints

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Travelers at U.S. airports will no longer need to remove their shoes during security screenings, Department of Homeland...

Rubio impersonator used AI to reach officials via Signal: cable

WASHINGTON, D.C.: An elaborate impersonation scheme involving artificial intelligence targeted senior U.S. and foreign officials in...

Warsaw responds to migration pressure with new border controls

SLUBICE, Poland: Poland reinstated border controls with Germany and Lithuania on July 7, following Germany's earlier reintroduction...

Business

AI saves $500 million for Microsoft as layoffs reshape strategy

REDMOND, Washington: Artificial intelligence is transforming Microsoft's bottom line. The company saved over US$500 million last year...

FTC’s rule to ease subscription cancellations struck down by court

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A federal rule designed to make it easier for Americans to cancel subscriptions has been blocked by a U.S. appeals...

Musk’s X loses CEO Linda Yaccarino amid AI backlash, ad woes

BASTROP, Texas: In a surprising turn at Elon Musk's X platform, CEO Linda Yaccarino announced she is stepping down, just months after...

Ex-UK PM Sunak takes advisory role at Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak will return to Goldman Sachs in an advisory role, the Wall Street...

Gold ETF inflows hit 5-year high as tariffs drive safe-haven bets

LONDON, U.K.: Physically backed gold exchange-traded funds recorded their most significant semi-annual inflow since the first half...

PwC: Copper shortages may disrupt 32 percent of chip output by 2035

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Some 32 percent of global semiconductor production could face climate change-related copper supply disruptions...

