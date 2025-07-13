The Russian foreign minister has cautioned against expanding NATO infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific

The military activities of the US and its allies around the Korean Peninsula threaten the stability of the entire region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to North Korea.

The US, South Korea, and Japan are increasing the number of joint military drills, some of which involve "a nuclear component," Lavrov told reporters at a press conference in Wonsan on Saturday.

"This does not contribute to peace and stability, not only on the Korean Peninsula but throughout Northeast Asia," the diplomat said, expressing skepticism about Seoul's intentions to normalize relations with Pyongyang.

Lavrov condemned what he described as "dangerous attempts by actors outside the Indo-Pacific to form exclusive alliances and expand NATO infrastructure in the region." He emphasized that countries should not build alliances at the expense of others, adding that both Russia and North Korea are committed to "equal and indivisible security" for all nations in Eurasia.

The US, South Korea, and Japan conducted joint exercises this week involving the deployment of America's nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bombers. In a joint statement, the allies accused Pyongyang of "unlawful activities" that "destabilize the Korean Peninsula."

Russia and North Korea signed a defense pact in June 2024, after which Pyongyang dispatched troops to help expel Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk region later that year. The cooperation is a testament to the "invincible brotherhood" between the two countries, Lavrov said.

