International

Trump administration restarts Ukraine arms deliveries
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Trump administration has started sending some weapons to Ukraine again, just a week after the Pentagon told officials...

From France’s shores, desperate migrants look to reach British coast
ECAULT BEACH, France: On clear days, the white cliffs of the United Kingdom, are visible from northern France, where men, women, and...

CDC: US records 1,288 measles cases, most since 1992 outbreak
ATLANTA, Georgia: The United States is facing its worst measles outbreak in more than three decades, with 1,288 confirmed cases so...

Gaza War sucking life out of an Israeli generation
In the past month alone, 23 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza—three more than the number of remaining living hostages held...

Faulty IT system at heart of UK Post Office scandal, says report
LONDON, U.K.: At least 13 people are believed to have taken their own lives as a result of the U.K.'s Post Office scandal, in which...

Travelers can now keep shoes on at TSA checkpoints
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Travelers at U.S. airports will no longer need to remove their shoes during security screenings, Department of Homeland...

Business

India seeks WTO nod for retaliatory tariffs on US
NEW DELHI, India: India has submitted a revised proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva to implement retaliatory tariffs...

AI boom propels Nvidia to historic market cap milestone
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Nvidia, the Silicon Valley chipmaker at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom, this week briefly...

AI saves $500 million for Microsoft as layoffs reshape strategy
REDMOND, Washington: Artificial intelligence is transforming Microsoft's bottom line. The company saved over US$500 million last year...

FTC’s rule to ease subscription cancellations struck down by court
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A federal rule designed to make it easier for Americans to cancel subscriptions has been blocked by a U.S. appeals...

Musk’s X loses CEO Linda Yaccarino amid AI backlash, ad woes
BASTROP, Texas: In a surprising turn at Elon Musk's X platform, CEO Linda Yaccarino announced she is stepping down, just months after...

Ex-UK PM Sunak takes advisory role at Goldman Sachs
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak will return to Goldman Sachs in an advisory role, the Wall Street...

Movie Review

