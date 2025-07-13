PYONGYANG, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) met on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his visit to the country to take part in the second strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of the two countries, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

During the talks between Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and Lavrov, the two sides "widely exchanged the opinions of the leaderships of the two countries on a series of important matters for faithfully implementing the agreements made at the historic DPRK-Russia summit talks in June 2024," the report said.

The two countries share the same views on all strategic issues in conformity with the level of alliance, and it shows the high strategic level established between the two countries, Kim said.

The DPRK leader reaffirmed that his country is "ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis in keeping with the spirit of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia in the future," he was quoted as saying.

Kim expressed his conviction that "the coordinated and harmonious diplomatic stands of the two countries to take initiative and proactive attitude towards the radically changing international geopolitical situation would make a positive contribution to ensuring peace and security in the region and the rest of the world."

During the talks, Lavrov expressed his willingness to "further strengthen the strategic and tactical cooperation and intensify concerted action" between the two countries in the international arena, the report added.

The two sides also expressed the will of the leaderships of the two countries "to closely support and cooperate with each other in the journey for thoroughly safeguarding the core interests of the two countries, powerfully promoting the overall development of bilateral ties and guaranteeing endless well-being of the peoples and their bright future."

Lavrov's three-day visit came at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, which will end on Sunday, the KCNA reported.