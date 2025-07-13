Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) meets with DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un (L) in Wonsan, DPRK, July 12, 2025. /VCG

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in the coastal city of Wonsan on Saturday, where he described the two nations' relations as "an invincible fighting brotherhood," according to Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry quoted Lavrov as saying the visit represented the continuation of "strategic dialogue" between the two sides, inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the DPRK last year.

"These meetings always encourage the continued development of our relations, especially in the context of the agreements reached between you and President Putin," Lavrov told the DPRK top leader.

President Putin looks forward to continuing direct contacts with Kim in the near future, Lavrov said.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his DPRK counterpart, Choe Son Hui, during the second round of a strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of the two countries. In his opening remarks, Lavrov praised the "heroic servicemen of the Korean People's Army," who had "fought with exceptional bravery alongside Russian soldiers" in Russia's Kursk Region.

"The discussions were substantive, focused and productive," Lavrov said, referring to the talks with Choe. "We covered the full range of bilateral issues ... We also addressed a broad spectrum of topics related to cultural and humanitarian cooperation."

Lavrov arrived in Wonsan on Friday from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, following the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Lavrov's visit marks the latest high-level engagement between the two countries as they upgrade their strategic cooperation to include a mutual defense pact.

TASS quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that more high-level delegations would visit the DPRK later this year.

