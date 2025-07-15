Watch latest videos

Sources: Meta won’t alter data model, faces fresh EU charges
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Meta is holding firm on its controversial pay-or-consent model, a move that could lead to fresh antitrust charges...

Trump’s tariff push could push US rates above 20%, ICC says
LONDON, U.K.: American consumers and businesses could soon face the highest overall tariff burden in more than a century, according...

U.S. Urged to Investigate After Israeli Settlers Beat Palestinian-American to Death
The family of Sayfollah Saif Musallet, a 20-year-old American citizen who was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West...

New Hampshire federal court ruling defies Trump’s citizenship move
CONCORD, New Hampshire: A federal judge in New Hampshire issued a crucial ruling on July 10 against President Donald Trump's executive...

Houthis attack cargo ship in Red Sea, raising maritime safety fears
DUBAI, U.A.E.: A cargo ship flagged under Liberia, known as the Eternity C, sank in the Red Sea following an attack executed by Yemen's...

Trump administration restarts Ukraine arms deliveries
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Trump administration has started sending some weapons to Ukraine again, just a week after the Pentagon told officials...

Bitcoin soars to a record on Trump policies, institutional demand
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high this week, buoyed by growing institutional interest and a wave of pro-crypto...

Huawei eyes new buyers for AI chips amid U.S. export curbs
SHENZHEN, China: As global chip competition intensifies, Huawei Technologies is exploring new markets in the Middle East and Southeast...

U.S. food prices at risk as Brazil tariff hits key imports
LONDON/NEW YORK CITY: American grocery bills may be headed higher as coffee and orange juice prices face upward pressure from new tariffs...

WK Kellogg sold to Ferrero as food giants chase shelf power
BATTLE CREEK, Michigan: In a major consolidation of iconic food brands, WK Kellogg has agreed to be acquired by the owner of Ferrero...

Filmmaker joins biotech effort to bring back extinct giant bird
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Filmmaker Peter Jackson's lifelong fascination with the extinct giant New Zealand flightless bird called the moa...

India seeks WTO nod for retaliatory tariffs on US
NEW DELHI, India: India has submitted a revised proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva to implement retaliatory tariffs...

