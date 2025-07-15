MOSCOW, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The first flight from Moscow to Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is scheduled for July 27, the Russian Ministry of Transport said Monday.

"Subsequent flights will operate monthly to build stable demand and ensure flight occupancy," it said, adding that the expected flight time is approximately eight hours.

In early July, Russia's aviation authority granted permission to Nordwind Airlines to operate this flight, which marks the second direct air route between the two countries.

Currently, the flag carrier of the DPRK, Air Koryo, operates direct flights between Vladivostok and Pyongyang three times a week. Tickets to Pyongyang cannot be purchased separately; they are sold to tourists only as part of an excursion tour, reported the Tass news agency.