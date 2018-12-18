Seoul [South Korea], Dec 16 (ANI): The United States special representative on North Korea policy, Stephen Biegun, is scheduled to visit Seoul this week to work on the denuclearisation negotiation with Pyongyang, which is now on a standstill.

According to Yonhap, the officials stated that Biegun will meet South Korean counterpart, Special Representative Lee Do-hoon, for a second meeting of the joint working group on North Korea.

The officials revealed that the upcoming meeting between the two countries is aimed at addressing both the ongoing deadlock in denuclearisation negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang and ways to resume them.

In November, South Korea and the US had launched the working group in an inaugural meeting for "regular, systemic and formal" communication on North Korea policy as the two nations increased efforts to coordinate their policies on their shared policy goal of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula.

The working group had also held a video conference meeting earlier this month. (ANI)