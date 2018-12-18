Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 17(ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with a delegation of high-ranking officials visited the mausoleum to mark the seventh death anniversary of the former supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il.

Yonhap news agency reported that the General Federation of Trade Unions of North Korea also conducted a resolve-making gathering in the North Korean capital on Thursday (December 13), four-days ahead of the former North Korean leader's death anniversary.

Meanwhile, thousands of North Koreans paid their respects and offered flowers to the former leader at Mansu Hill in central Pyongyang, where a huge bronze statue of the former leader is situated, Al Jazeera mentioned.

Observations of the death anniversary of the North Korean leader continued even on Monday.(ANI)