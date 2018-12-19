New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit to the country.

She is in India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to co-chair the ninth meeting of India-Republic of Korea (ROK) Joint Commission.

"Marking spirit of friendship

closer engagement. Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Kang Kyung-wha arrives in Delhi on a 2-day visit at the invitation of EAM @SushmaSwaraj to co-chair the 9th India-RoK Joint Commission Meeting," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on his Twitter handle, posting a picture of the South Korean Foreign Minister.

During the visit, the South Korean Foreign Minister will meet Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon, following which they would co-chair the meeting. Press statements would be given by the two ministers after the meeting.

"The two foreign ministers will review the progress in multifaceted cooperation under the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries, including follow-up action on decisions taken during the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to India in July, and will explore new areas of cooperation," a statement from the MEA read.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of common interest during the meeting.

Relations between India and South Korea have made great strides in recent years due to a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill and high-level exchanges. India has consistently supported the reunification of the Korean Peninsula, which has been well received by South Korea.

Indian exports to South Korea accounted for USD 2.91 billion, while imports stood at USD 8.707 billion from January to July 2017. (ANI)