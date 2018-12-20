The North Korean government is holding special propaganda lecture sessions that praise Kim Jong Un, but the North Korean public is extremely cynical about the latest effort to venerate their leader.

A source from Pyongyang told RFAs Korean Service on Saturday that the lectures, with titles like Praise the great man, Kim Jong Un are being held every day, with lecture materials provided by the Central Committee.

They have propagandized the North Korea-U.S. and Inter-Korean summits, saying they were possible only through Kim Jong Uns diplomatic prowess and keen decision making, the source said.

The lectures also proclaimed that these were critical meetings that will affect the future of the entire Asia-Pacific region, the source added.

The lecture materials also say that most foreign media outlets have delivered special coverage praising [Kim, calling him a] great man with grand historical achievements that will [define] the 21st century, the source said.

Each city government began holding the lectures as soon as the materials were distributed, but people here in Pyongyang are not buying it, calling it unfounded propaganda, the source added.

News from outside North Korea spreads faster in Pyongyang than out in the provinces because there are many trade workers and others who work overseas, the source explained. This is why people here are well aware that we are under international sanctions.

The propaganda depicts Kim Jong Un as everyones hero but they just laugh, said the source.

Another source, from North Hamgyong province said on Monday, Educational materials that espouse the greatness of our respected leader have been provided to everyone in the province.

In the two-page leaflet, the Central Committee clearly praises Kim Jong Uns way of globalization as a nuclear power, the source said.

It praises Kim as a man of action, quotes the Philippine president as saying Kim is everyones hero, and claims that the Supreme Leader is becoming a global sensation, said the source.

[The Committee] says that the world thinks Kims strategy of globalization is going smoothly. They even say hes a step ahead of [U.S. President] Trump and [South Korean President] Moon Jae-In! the source said.

But people attending the conference had only cold and bleak responses, the source added.

Expert Weighs In

Bruce Klingner, a Senior Research Fellow with the Washington-based Heritage Foundation said Wednesday that the propaganda predictably praises Kim Jong-un and places great emphasis on claiming that foreign nations mimic this adulation.

Pyongyangs depiction that the positive diplomatic developments of 2018 were the result of Kims diplomatic power and decision is also typical and, in a way, mimics President Trumps own claims for being solely responsible for the world stepping back from the brink of war, Klingner added.

More interesting is that the propaganda seems to be falling on deaf ears amongst the North Korean populace and internal sources were comfortable enough to describe cynicism of the regimes statements, said Klingner.

There are numerous indicators that more outside information is getting into North Korea and presumably this is impacting North Koreans views against Kim and his regime, he said.

