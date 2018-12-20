Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

China tells the world: We pose no threat to any country

BEIJING, China - China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the country's President Xi Jinping delivered a key speech on ...

Media hatred in many areas of society increased in 2018: RSF

PARIS, France - With 80 professional journalists, media workers and citizen journalists killed on the job so far this year ...

South Africa issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe

HARARE, Zimbabwe-- Zimbabwe’s ex-first lady, Grace Mugabe has been issued with an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a model in ...

U.S. defence officials mull plans to withdraw troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Months after the U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to pull troops from Syria, now, U.S. defence officials ...

USA to aid $10.6B aid Central America, Southern Mexico with $10.6B

MEXICO CITY, Mexico-- The United States has pledged billions of dollars to help in the development of Central America as ...

New York AG seeks to bar Trump from serving on boards of charities

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his controversial charitable foundation, amidst allegations of ...

Technology stocks fare worst as U.S. stocks plummet again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased official interest rates by ...

Federal Reserve defies Trump and hikes rates, shares sink

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Defying calls by the U.S. President Donald Trump to hold off on further increases, the Federal Reserve ...

Volvo agrees to sell part of WirelessCar to Volkswagen

BERLIN, Germany - In a deal worth 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($121.5 million), the Swedish truck maker Volvo has announced ...

North Korea warns citizens of 'negative impact' from mobile phones

PYONGYANG, North Korea - In an unusual move, the authoritarian government in North Korea has sought to warn its citizens ...

Has Google shut down its controversial Project Dragonfly?

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Google's secretive plan to build a search engine that would comply with Chinese censorship - as part ...

Twitter shares tumble over suspected state sponsored hacking

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Twitter found itself in a tough spot this week after revealing that it had recorded "unusual activity" ...

